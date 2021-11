It has been a disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, even if the team currently sits at .500. The Broncos are 4-4, but the bad taste is still in the mouths of most fans despite a win last Sunday over the Washington Football Team. The Broncos are still very much mathematically alive for the playoffs this season but there isn’t a lot of excitement floating around and that is because the team is frankly just not very good.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO