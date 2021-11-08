Source: Thomas Young / Getty

Another restaurant week has started in Cleveland, only this time, it involves pie.

Well actually, a pizza pie instead of a regular pie.

Cleveland Pizza Week is back for its third go round and is taking place now until Nov. 14.

You have a chance to score ” 10-inch (minimum) pizzas of all styles from shops around Cleveland and beyond” for only $8!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Take a look at the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, according to the website, but note this is subject to change at any time: 27 Club Coffee 49th Street Tavern Bar Cento Beach Club Pizza Bistro Beerhead Bar & Eatery Biga Wood Fired Pizza Boom’s Pizza Citizen Pie Citizen Pie Roman Cafe Danny Boys Pizza Geraci’s Grumpy’s Cafe Inferno Market Garden Brewery My Pizzetta Ohio City Pizzeria Old School Pizza and Wings Pizza 216 Taphouse + Kitchen Pizza Whirl Salted Dough Sauce the City Pizza Express Sauced Pizzeria, Sauced Taproom Saucy Brew Works Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen Sloppy Bob’s Tavern of Little Italy Teamz Restaurant & Bar Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. Tony K’s Bar & Grille Wild Eagle The Wild Goose

Those who plan to take part are encouraged to use their passports as a way to win prizes like a chance to “win a $250 gift certificate.”

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of AzmanJaka and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Thomas Young and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pizza Week Underway Right Now was originally published on wzakcleveland.com