Cleveland, OH

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pizza Week Underway Right Now

By D.L. Hughley
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 6 days ago
Source: Thomas Young / Getty

Another restaurant week has started in Cleveland, only this time, it involves pie.

Well actually, a pizza pie instead of a regular pie.

Cleveland Pizza Week is back for its third go round and is taking place now until Nov. 14.

You have a chance to score ” 10-inch (minimum) pizzas of all styles from shops around Cleveland and beyond” for only $8!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Take a look at the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, according to the website, but note this is subject to change at any time:

27 Club Coffee

49th Street Tavern

Bar Cento

Beach Club Pizza Bistro

Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Biga Wood Fired Pizza

Boom’s Pizza

Citizen Pie

Citizen Pie Roman Cafe

Danny Boys Pizza

Geraci’s

Grumpy’s Cafe

Inferno

Market Garden Brewery

My Pizzetta

Ohio City Pizzeria

Old School Pizza and Wings

Pizza 216 Taphouse + Kitchen

Pizza Whirl

Salted Dough

Sauce the City Pizza Express

Sauced Pizzeria, Sauced Taproom

Saucy Brew Works

Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen

Sloppy Bob’s

Tavern of Little Italy

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.

Tony K’s Bar & Grille

Wild Eagle

The Wild Goose

Those who plan to take part are encouraged to use their passports as a way to win prizes like a chance to “win a $250 gift certificate.”

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pizza Week Underway Right Now was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com

 https://praisecleveland.com

