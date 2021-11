COVID-19 cases are once again ascendant in the 10th least vaccinated state in the nation. State data shows infection rates are climbing and the workloads are reupping at hospitals, where more than 2,700 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. An analysis of state data shows that 11 months into the vaccine rollout, the ground is […] The post COVID-19 rises again in an undervaccinated Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO