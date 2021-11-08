CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Studs and Duds from Saints' Week 9 loss to Falcons

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvVMy_0cqdhw4B00

Some New Orleans Saints players made a better impact than others in their Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, while a couple of their teammates stood out for all of the wrong reasons. Let’s review this week’s Studs and Duds:

STUD | QB Trevor Siemian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43uYJT_0cqdhw4B00
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to the sidelines after a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Siemian played well enough for the Saints to win this game — handily. He kept the offense moving and wasn’t rattled by the Falcons pass rush. He threw with accuracy to put the ball where only his teammates had a chance at it, but those efforts were wasted by a series of dropped passes and incompletions. It’s frustrating to see a good game from the Saints’ backup quarterback nullified by a bad day from his receivers.

STUD | RB Mark Ingram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TObrk_0cqdhw4B00
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (14) hits Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Ingram was running hard. He had carries of 9, 9, and 11 yards on the opening drive and continued to help on passing downs by not allowing a single pressure in pass protection. He also caught all 5 passes thrown his way for 21 receiving yards, though it resulted in just one first down conversion. The Saints need to find more ways to get their trade pickup (and soon to be franchise-leading rusher) involved.

STUD | DE Marcus Davenport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RppS9_0cqdhw4B00
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Davenport’s impact was obvious in run defense, with the Falcons trying 8 runs to his side of the formation and gaining just averaging 11 rushing yards, an average of 1.4 yards per attempt. He also produced one of the Saints’ two sacks and forced a potentially game-changing fumble in the final minute, but no one was able to fall on it. We need more big plays like that from him, and maybe not so late in regulation.

STUD | WR Deonte Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtFR9_0cqdhw4B00
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11), wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) and wide receiver Ty Montgomery (88) look at a replay against New York Giants during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Most of the Saints receivers let the team down (more on them in a bit) but Harris deserves recognition for how well he played. He went 6-of-7 for 52 receiving yards and regularly found separation against the Atlanta secondary, catching his lone contested target and converting four first downs (while dodging two tackles by Falcons defenders). Harris also made plays in the kicking game with 51 kickoff return yards (on two attempts) and 50 punt return yards (off of three tries). He’s dynamic, and by far the team’s best non-Alvin Kamara weapon.

DUD | TE Adam Trautman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewt1u_0cqdhw4B00
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Duron Harmon #21 of the Atlanta Falcons breaks up a pass intended for Adam Trautman #82 of the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Trautman’s efforts in the run game are appreciated, well, until they aren’t (see: his third quarter holding foul that introduced a hiccup in an otherwise promising drive). But he didn’t catch his first pass until there were 10 minutes left in the game with a couple of drops behind him. He’s got to make a greater — and positive! — impact if he’s going to stay on top of the depth chart.

DUD | CB Marshon Lattimore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NHJZ_0cqdhw4B00
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Lattimore was surprised early on by Kyle Pitts’ burst off the line of scrimmage and he never seemed to adjust to it, which has been a common theme in recent games with Mike Evans and DK Metcalf. It’s unacceptable for someone with his experience starting in the NFL to be giving up so many completions deep downfield. Hopefully he bounces back next week.

DUD | S Marcus Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyEOm_0cqdhw4B00
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Like Lattimore, Williams also had issues defending the furthest reaches of the field. He had a couple opportunities to close on opponents and force them out of bounds for a shorter gain, but whiffed on the tackle or took a bad angle in pursuit and allowed the ball carrier to flow further upfield. He had been playing so strong to start the year but a couple recent flubs like this are enough to take the shine off his season.

DUD | Every other pass catcher not previously named

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgmzS_0cqdhw4B00
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) misses the catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Okay, back to the offense. As Payton pointed out after the game, it wasn’t just wide receivers dropping passes (Trautman was at fault too). But as a group the Saints weren’t able to separate downfield or reel in catches when it mattered. Siemian had five different passes on third down either dropped, broken up, or sail incomplete. Players like Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway, who are eating up high snap counts, need to make a play or two.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Studs#Dud#American Football#New Orleans#The Atlanta Falcons#Wr
FanSided

Colts: Philip Rivers’ NFL journey might not have ended after all

Before Sunday, the post-Philip Rivers era in Indianapolis had started about as well as anybody could have hoped. Through eight games, Carson Wentz is completing over 62% of his passes for 1,926 yards (240.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. Generally speaking, he’s made drastic improvements compared to his disaster 2020 season and has proven folks wrong who thought he was broken beyond repair.
NFL
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Saints can add to replace Jameis Winston

Who can lead the Saints during Jameis Winston’s absence?. After a nasty injury to Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints are likely going to be in the market for a replacement quarterback for the rest of the season. Trevor Siemian seemed competent enough to squeak out the 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, but his ceiling is quite low and the Saints want to compete this season.
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson would love to join the Atlanta Falcons

Deshaun Watson would undoubtedly love to join the Atlanta Falcons and become their future at the quarterback position. Not only would Watson love it, but Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith, would also welcome him with open arms since he would add another level to this offense that simply is not there with Matt Ryan. Not to say Matt Ryan is not playing well, he is, during the past few weeks, Matt has been playing at an MVP level.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Considered Notable Quarterback Trade

Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
NFL
numberfire.com

Calvin Ridley (personal) returns to Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy