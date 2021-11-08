Studs and Duds from Saints' Week 9 loss to Falcons

Some New Orleans Saints players made a better impact than others in their Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, while a couple of their teammates stood out for all of the wrong reasons. Let’s review this week’s Studs and Duds:

STUD | QB Trevor Siemian

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to the sidelines after a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Siemian played well enough for the Saints to win this game — handily. He kept the offense moving and wasn’t rattled by the Falcons pass rush. He threw with accuracy to put the ball where only his teammates had a chance at it, but those efforts were wasted by a series of dropped passes and incompletions. It’s frustrating to see a good game from the Saints’ backup quarterback nullified by a bad day from his receivers.

STUD | RB Mark Ingram

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (14) hits Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Ingram was running hard. He had carries of 9, 9, and 11 yards on the opening drive and continued to help on passing downs by not allowing a single pressure in pass protection. He also caught all 5 passes thrown his way for 21 receiving yards, though it resulted in just one first down conversion. The Saints need to find more ways to get their trade pickup (and soon to be franchise-leading rusher) involved.

STUD | DE Marcus Davenport

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Davenport’s impact was obvious in run defense, with the Falcons trying 8 runs to his side of the formation and gaining just averaging 11 rushing yards, an average of 1.4 yards per attempt. He also produced one of the Saints’ two sacks and forced a potentially game-changing fumble in the final minute, but no one was able to fall on it. We need more big plays like that from him, and maybe not so late in regulation.

STUD | WR Deonte Harris

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11), wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) and wide receiver Ty Montgomery (88) look at a replay against New York Giants during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Most of the Saints receivers let the team down (more on them in a bit) but Harris deserves recognition for how well he played. He went 6-of-7 for 52 receiving yards and regularly found separation against the Atlanta secondary, catching his lone contested target and converting four first downs (while dodging two tackles by Falcons defenders). Harris also made plays in the kicking game with 51 kickoff return yards (on two attempts) and 50 punt return yards (off of three tries). He’s dynamic, and by far the team’s best non-Alvin Kamara weapon.

DUD | TE Adam Trautman

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Duron Harmon #21 of the Atlanta Falcons breaks up a pass intended for Adam Trautman #82 of the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Trautman’s efforts in the run game are appreciated, well, until they aren’t (see: his third quarter holding foul that introduced a hiccup in an otherwise promising drive). But he didn’t catch his first pass until there were 10 minutes left in the game with a couple of drops behind him. He’s got to make a greater — and positive! — impact if he’s going to stay on top of the depth chart.

DUD | CB Marshon Lattimore

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Lattimore was surprised early on by Kyle Pitts’ burst off the line of scrimmage and he never seemed to adjust to it, which has been a common theme in recent games with Mike Evans and DK Metcalf. It’s unacceptable for someone with his experience starting in the NFL to be giving up so many completions deep downfield. Hopefully he bounces back next week.

DUD | S Marcus Williams

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Like Lattimore, Williams also had issues defending the furthest reaches of the field. He had a couple opportunities to close on opponents and force them out of bounds for a shorter gain, but whiffed on the tackle or took a bad angle in pursuit and allowed the ball carrier to flow further upfield. He had been playing so strong to start the year but a couple recent flubs like this are enough to take the shine off his season.

DUD | Every other pass catcher not previously named

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) misses the catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Okay, back to the offense. As Payton pointed out after the game, it wasn’t just wide receivers dropping passes (Trautman was at fault too). But as a group the Saints weren’t able to separate downfield or reel in catches when it mattered. Siemian had five different passes on third down either dropped, broken up, or sail incomplete. Players like Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway, who are eating up high snap counts, need to make a play or two.