On Tuesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with the media ahead of Saturday's game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Here are some of the big takeaways. Last week, Hafley mentioned that Jurkovec didn't practice fully with the team heading into the Virginia Tech game. Now that he is fully cleared, and ready to go, that has changed. "He practiced today. He took the one (first team) reps. He threw the ball pretty well, so it is safe to say he'll have a lot more reps this week going into the game than he did last week. It won't even be close."

