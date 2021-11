The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Tennessee Titans at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Texans on the road last week as they won 38-22. The Rams relied on the efforts of RB Darrell Henderson, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for three TDs and 305 yards on 32 attempts. Henderson hadn't helped his team much against the Detroit Lions two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO