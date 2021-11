The Browns welcomed back two key pieces on both sides of the ball for their first practice of Week 9. Cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) were both back on the practice field for the first time in two weeks. Peoples-Jones has been sidelined since suffering his injury in pregame warmups before Week 7 against the Broncos, while Ward has injured later in the same game.

