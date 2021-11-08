CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arians: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Remains in Walking Boot

By Zach Goodall
 5 days ago
It appears as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for the third game in a row.

Speaking with media after Monday's bonus practice, head coach Bruce Arians shared that Brown continues to wear a walking boot and that he doesn't foresee the 12th-year receiver taking the field ruing Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

"He's still in the boot," Arians said. "I don't know if A.B. is going to make it back [this week]."

Brown did not play against the Chicago Bears or New Orleans Saints before Tampa Bay's bye week while he recovered from the injury, halting his uptick in production as he had emerged as Tom Brady's go-to weapon from Weeks 4-6. In that span, Brown caught 23 passes across 32 targets for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

On the season, Brown has tallied 29 receptions for 418 yards and four scores.

So long as Brown is not in the lineup, second-year pro Tyler Johnson is expected to continue playing in a large role. Johnson has accumulated seven receptions for 81 yards across 88 offensive snaps in Tampa Bay's previous two games

Third-year receiver Scotty Miller, who returned to practice on Monday amid a six-week placement on the injured reserve, could also take on a role in Brown's place so long as he is activated from the reserve before Sunday's game. His 21-day practice window was opened last Tuesday.

