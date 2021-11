It took a while because of the pandemic, but the Junior Girl Scouts from Plum Troop #55153 finally got their accolades. The troop worked together as a team and completed the requirements needed to earn the Bronze Award. The girls made Christmas ornaments for the residents at Concordia at Ridgewood Place in Plum. In December 2019, the girls visited the residents there and played bingo with them, sang Christmas carols and passed out the ornaments to all. The girls are now proud recipients of the Girl Scout Bronze Award.

PLUM, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO