Hi Seal Beach! I hope you all had a safe and happy Halloween!. Now that November is here, you will probably see something different on our officers’ faces. Seal Beach PD personnel are giving up their clean-shaven appearance in support of men’s health this month. After making a $100 donation, Seal Beach officers and professional staff can participate in the no-shave “Movember” charity drive, by growing a moustache, goatee or beard. Funds raised will be donated to the Movember Foundation.

SEAL BEACH, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO