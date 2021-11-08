CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Delegates upbeat about progress at climate talks

Finger Lakes Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the UN COP26 climate talks went into their second week on...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
steamboatmagazine.com

Here’s a Simple Solution to Climate Change: Talk About It

This story originally appeared in VICE News and is part of Covering Climate Now , a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. During her 2018 TED Talk, renowned climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe said the most important thing people can do to fight climate change is talk about it—the very thing people were not doing at the time. Turns out, they’re still not talking about it, a new VICE News poll has found.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
studybreaks.com

‘Saving Us’ Unearths Productive Ways To Talk About Climate Change

Environmental activist Katharine Hayhoe’s latest book tackles one of the most difficult topics of conversation in a thoughtful and engaging way. Professor Katharine Hayhoe, an atmospheric scientist, just released her newest book, “Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World” in September. The book serves as a guide for people wanting to facilitate productive climate change conversations with those who struggle with the topic.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Un#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
Wired

How to Talk to Children About Climate Change

The thing is, your kid is likely already hearing about climate change. Leslie Davenport, a therapist and the author of a workbook to help kids process climate change, called All the Feelings Under the Sun: How to Deal With Climate Change, said that while researching her book she spoke to many children who knew more about climate change than their parents. “I was very surprised how knowledgeable many kids were about the science of climate change, even as young as 8 or 9.” As the climate crisis grows in urgency and continues to make headlines, it will only continue to permeate the consciousness of kids. An article about the COP26 summit quoted an 8-year-old from Glasgow as saying “I'm worried because if the world gets too hot then all animals will start dying and (...) people won't survive anymore.”
ENVIRONMENT
San Diego Channel

Ahead of global climate summit, dinosaur tells world leaders to save the planet

Frankie the dinosaur has a message for world leaders: “Don't choose extinction.”. In a video produced by the U.N. Development Programme ahead of COP25, a climate summit in Glasglow, Scotland, a computer-generated dinosaur warns people about the threat of extinction. "You're headed for a climate disaster and yet every year...
ANIMALS
CNN

Boris Johnson appeals to delegates to 'get on and do it' as COP26 climate talks stall. Here's where the deal stands

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on leaders and delegates to just "get on and do it" as the COP26 climate talks appear to have stalled. A draft of a summit agreement was published on Wednesday by the COP26 presidency. It includes language that says the world should be aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and acknowledges the role of fossil fuels in the climate crisis, a first for the annual Conference of the Parties on climate.
ENVIRONMENT
undark.org

Interview: Katharine Hayhoe on How to Talk About Climate Change

For many years, Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University and chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy, has been warning that our planet’s climate is changing, and speaking plainly about what needs to be done to slow and ultimately stop the human-caused warming trend. Early in her career,...
IMMIGRATION
Finger Lakes Times

WRITE ON: Endless climate-change chatter

If you tuned into, or read about, the ongoing Glasgow climate change talks and debates, you’re familiar with the dramatic rhetoric about the urgency to do, well, something. NASA’s James Hansen started warning U.S. Congressional committees in the 1980s about the dangers posed by climate change. Now, despite decades of passionate political posturing, the reality is that in the 27 years since the first international climate conference, emissions of gases warming the planet have risen sharply, not declined. And the debate in Glasgow is partly over setting goals for 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
Finger Lakes Times

Swedish youth activist skeptical about COP26 results

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says negotiators at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow still have "a very, very long way to go". (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e28b690c1961409a957bd383f3f1a783.
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy