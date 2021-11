In a scene that is all too familiar, University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the Longhorns’ most recent second-half collapse. In this week’s game against the Iowa State Cyclones, Texas took a 7-3 into the half. Although their offense was not as effective as it has been earlier in the season, their defense suffocated the Cyclone’s offense. However, as they did in the three games prior, the Longhorns had a complete meltdown in the second half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO