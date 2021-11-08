CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Humana expands Medicare Advantage Network to include Northeast Georgia Health System

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheast Georgia Health System has signed an agreement that gives Humana Medicare Advantage members in-network access to medical facilities and physicians at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, Georgia Heart Institute, Longstreet Clinic, Habersham Medical Center and more. “NGHS and members of our HP2 network with...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Medicare Can Cover Dental Care Inexpensively

As the cost of President Joe Biden’s spending package shrinks from $3.5 trillion closer to $2 trillion, Senator Bernie Sanders’s proposal to add dental, vision and hearing coverage to Medicare has emerged as a sticking point in negotiations. Opposing Sanders are Democrats such as Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina who would like to prioritize spending to benefit low-income people — including by providing health insurance for the poor in states that have refused to expand Medicaid.
U.S. POLITICS
Click10.com

3 Medicare Advantage plans you should consider

One of the comments that health care professionals say they hear from Medicare Advantage members is something along the lines of, “Inflation is really affecting my daily life, and I cannot afford a health care plan that is going to cost me money.”. Well, if that’s a concern, this should...
BUSINESS
MyStateline.com

Medicare vs Medicare Advantage with Health Alliance

Sherry from Health Alliance join us to talk about the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans and how to choose which plan is right for you. You can get more information at osfmedadvantage.org.
HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

Medicare Advantage works for Maine seniors

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Tony Arruda is the founder of Senior Planning Center in Farmington. People will tell you that retirement is going to be the most relaxing...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
Pharos-Tribune

Judge: Medicare fraud suit against Community Health Network is 'plausible'

An Indianapolis judge has denied a request by Community Health Network to dismiss a federal lawsuit alleging the hospital group submitted false claims to Medicare, resulting in millions of dollars of extra revenue. The U.S. Department of Justice last year filed a civil complaint accusing Community Health of violating the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTNH.com

CarePartners of Connecticut: Medicare AEP and Advantage Plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today we’re talking about Medicare. More specifically how to get the coverage you need during the Medicare annual enrollment period that’s going on now. Here to help us navigate this process is Marla Pantano, President of CarePartners of Connecticut-a not-for-profit health plan here in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Gwinnett Daily Post

Medicare penalties hit U.S. hospitals hard, including in Georgia

Medicare is reducing payments to nearly half of the nation’s hospitals for excessive patient readmissions, including 81 in Georgia, Kaiser Health News reported. The total penalized in Georgia represent 55 percent of the state’s hospitals, higher than the national average of 47 percent. But if you remove facilities that are exempt from penalties from the calculation, the percentage of Georgia hospitals facing reductions is 83 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Plans#Humana Medicare Advantage#Georgia Heart Institute#Longstreet Clinic#Nghs#Hp2#Health Partners#Managed Care#Hmo
Herald-Dispatch

Nancy Atkins: Medicare Advantage should be preserved

As a nurse practitioner and retired commissioner of the West Virginia Medicaid program, I have come to value the importance of health care coordination and having a medical home. Having a medical home is a model of care in which patients are engaged in a direct relationship with a chosen provider, be they physician or advanced practice nurse, who helps coordinate the care. Included in this model should be a case manager to assist a patient navigating the health care system. Medicare Advantage offers these options for seniors who are covered by that type of Medicare plan.
HEALTH SERVICES
Great Bend Tribune

Health system expands specialty care in Great Bend

People in the Great Bend region now have more cardiology and orthopedic care available. Two physicians from The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City come to Great Bend regularly to see patients. Rigoberto Ramirez, MD, and Bruce Toby, MD, are accepting new patients at the St. Rose Medical...
GREAT BEND, KS
MONTCO.Today

Local Health Networks Not Giving Up Pursuit of Tower Health, Including Pottstown Hospital

Stonebridge Health and Lehigh Valley Health Network have not given up attempts to acquire Tower Health. Their combined interest continues for the parent company of Pottstown Hospital, as well as Brandywine and Phoenixville hospitals, and the soon-to-close Jennersville Hospital. John George reported the ongoing acquisition tactics for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
POTTSTOWN, PA
lansingcitypulse.com

Keep Medicare Advantage strong

Having served in the Michigan State House, I am very familiar with the needs of my community. Now in my retirement, issues that I once advocated for as an ally on the House floor have become highly personal. One such concern is health care coverage for seniors. When I retired,...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
beckershospitalreview.com

Memorial Hermann Health System may soon be out of network with BCBS of Texas

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System issued a formal contract termination notice to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, setting the stage for upcoming contract negotiations. The provider told Becker's that issuing the termination notice is part of Memorial Hermann's "routine negotiation process" with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of...
TEXAS STATE
abcnews4.com

Humana: Medicare Enrollment

Over the next few weeks, millions of medicare-eligible individuals – including our nation’s veterans – have some important decisions to make. During the Medicare Advantage and prescription drug annual enrollment period, which runs through December 7, adults 65 and older and those living with disabilities can sign up for a new health care plan or reevaluate their existing plan.
HEALTH
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
thechiefleader.com

Offering Clarity on Medicare Advantage Plan

City Labor Commissioner Renee Campion testified Oct. 28 at a City Council hearing that Civil Service and Labor Committee Chairman Daneek Miller said was intended to cut through ‘the misinformation’ that was circulating about the NYC Medicare Advantage Plus program that will take effect Jan. 1 for many retirees. She reiterated that benefits would be ‘equal to or better than Senior Care at present,’ citing new features such as no co-pays for primary-care visits, 365-day hospitalization coverage without coinsurance charges, and a maximum annual out-of-pocket cost of $1,470. Addressing one prime concern of the several dozen retirees who made themselves heard at the hearing—six days after a judge postponed an Oct. 31 deadline for retirees to opt out of the new program because of concerns about its implementation—Ms. Campion said that any doctor of the 850,000 across the nation who accept Medicare would also participate in NYC Medicare Advantage Plus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Humana taps Premise Health to operate wellness centers

Premise Health will take over operations at several of Humana's wellness centers under a partnership between the provider and insurer, Premise said Nov. 2. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Premise will operate four of the wellness centers in the Louisville, Ky., and Tampa, Fla., areas, according to a news release. "We are excited...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy