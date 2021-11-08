Humana expands Medicare Advantage Network to include Northeast Georgia Health System

City Labor Commissioner Renee Campion testified Oct. 28 at a City Council hearing that Civil Service and Labor Committee Chairman Daneek Miller said was intended to cut through ‘the misinformation’ that was circulating about the NYC Medicare Advantage Plus program that will take effect Jan. 1 for many retirees. She reiterated that benefits would be ‘equal to or better than Senior Care at present,’ citing new features such as no co-pays for primary-care visits, 365-day hospitalization coverage without coinsurance charges, and a maximum annual out-of-pocket cost of $1,470. Addressing one prime concern of the several dozen retirees who made themselves heard at the hearing—six days after a judge postponed an Oct. 31 deadline for retirees to opt out of the new program because of concerns about its implementation—Ms. Campion said that any doctor of the 850,000 across the nation who accept Medicare would also participate in NYC Medicare Advantage Plus.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO