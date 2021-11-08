CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Capture Illinois First Graders’ Incredible Trick Shot on Security Camera

By Michelle
 5 days ago
The real question is... can Anderson figure out how to do this again?. Once upon a time a child was born with the incredible ability to handle any sport you throw at him. That child is my nephew, Anderson. I know you're thinking, Michelle of course you think you're...

KFOX 14

Doorbell camera captures front yard birth

A couple who was forced to change their birth plans last minute, welcomed a baby boy right in front of their house. Like most expectant couples, these California parents had a birth plan, but when the time came, that plan went right out the door and into the front yard!
Trail camera contest photo captures leucistic raccoon

An additional trail camera photo submission is highlighted this week for the Bell Press Newspapers Trail Camera Contest. Melissa Johnson, of Cameron, submitted this photo of what she believed to be a rare leucisitic fisher. The animal was captured on a trail camera photo back on Sept. 27. Leucism is a wide variety of conditions that result in the partial loss of pigmentation in an animal—causing white, pale, or patchy coloration of the skin, hair, feathers, scales, or cuticles, but not the eyes. Statewide furbearer specialist, Shawn Rossler was asked his opinion of the unique photo and animal. “What a great photo! This appears to be a leucistic raccoon, rather than a fisher. The blocky head and body are more consistent with raccoon than fisher (however, a definitive answer is obviously unknown at this time). Leucism can be caused by a genetic mutation where melanin isn’t produce, resulting in the white fur. The furbearer program receives about one report/photo of leucistic raccoon annually, about the same for fisher. The reports have come from different regions in the state, so they do occur outside of the Northwest,” he said.
inputmag.com

These are the best disposable cameras for capturing that ‘90s aesthetic

Disposable cameras are back in style, not just because of millennial obsession with ‘90s nostalgia, but because they have something unique; something intangible — they make everything look really freakin’ rad. For some, the delayed gratification of disposable cameras might be too much futzing around to justify. Waiting for pictures...
HuffingtonPost

Brutal Sucker Punch In Youth Basketball Game Prompts Police Probe

A youth basketball player in Garden Grove, California, was left with a concussion after an opponent sucker-punched her ― and the injured girl’s mom claimed the attacker’s mother encouraged it. “I want the daughter and the mom held accountable,” Alice Ham told ABC’s Eyewitness News. “Because this type of behavior...
Illinois State
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
TheDailyBeast

Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
Chattanooga Daily News

Father severely beat son and left the boy in laundry room to die while he traveled 1,000 miles with the rest his family

According to the court documents, the 33-year-old father faces a count each of aggravated manslaughter of a child and failure to report a death. Prosecutors say he caused his son’s fatal injuries and traveled 1,000 miles with the rest his family, instead of taking the boy to a hospital for treatment when he had the chance. He allegedly beat his 12-year-old son to death and left the boy in the laundry room to die.
Daily Mail

Sickening moment teenage girls throw a 15-year-old to the ground, punch her in the face 30 times and kick her in the head, then stomp on her when she refuses to hand over her phone password

A 15-year-old girl has been viciously bashed after refusing to hand over her mobile phone to a group of teenage girls. Violent footage of a brawl at an Eastern Beach playground in Geelong was uploaded to social media showing the teenage girl being seriously hurt by her attackers. A girl...
Daily Mail

Brother heard desperate screams of boy, 8, who was found dead near waterfall after going kayaking ALONE - as parents pay tribute to 'much-loved son' and thank emergency workers

The devastated parents of an eight-year-old boy who died after falling out of his kayak during a family outing have paid tribute to their 'much-loved' son. Sol was camping with family at Fernhook Falls near Walpole, in southwest WA, over the last weekend of school holidays when he vanished. His...
Scrubs Magazine

A Video of a Man Brutally Assaulting a Nurse on Duty Went Viral

Nurses face risk of violence every day. The pandemic is putting added pressure on providers as they implement new safety guidelines. A Moroccan man started assulting a nurse after he was denied entry to his father’s hospital room due to COVID-19. A video clip of the incident has since gone viral. It shows the young man kicking the nurse on duty inside the Hassan II Hospital in the city of Dakhla.
New York Post

Shocking video shows nanny attempting to force-feed 2-year-old boy

A North Carolina couple tuned into their nanny cam to check on their 2-year-old son — and were horrified by what they saw. Max Oglesby and his wife, Laura, were shocked and bewildered when they spied their son Declan appearing to be force-fed by his nanny, Lauren Rowe. Rowe could...
The Independent

Nine-year-old girl saves family by unlocking father’s phone using his face

A nine-year-old allegedly saved her family from carbon monoxide poisoning after unlocking her father’s iPhone with his face to call 911. Jayline Barbosa Brandão told WFXT-TV that she was asleep when she heard her father calling for help and struggling to breathe last week.Her mother, meanwhile, was already unconscious after suspecting a migraine – and awoke in an ambulance after Jayline called 911. In total, five members of the family were reportedly taken to hospital. The nine-year-old held her father’s iPhone to his face to to unlock it – allowing her to phone for an ambulance, and save her family....
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
