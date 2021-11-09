McGregor made an impact on Central Cambria football program

Central Cambria and Red Devils football have played a significant role in Shane McGregor’s life for decades.

While his loyalty to his school won’t wane, McGregor is ready to move on after five seasons as the Red Devils’ head coach.

He announced his resignation as football coach via a heartfelt and appreciative tweet on Saturday night.

After a few days to reflect on his decision, McGregor, a walk-on quarterback at Penn State University after his career at Central Cambria, looked ahead while also thanking his players, coaches and the administration.

“I’m 100% grateful for the opportunity,” McGregor said.

“Central Cambria gave me a shot way back when I was a spry 27-year-old with no head coaching experience. It might not look super successful as far as wins and losses go, but I told my boys all the time you can lose games and still be a winner in life.”

McGregor’s Red Devils went 13-34 in five seasons. This year, Central Cambria was 4-6 after going 4-3 during the COVID-19-interrupted season in 2020.

“This year, the huge Forest Hills win was special,” McGregor said of a 28-22 victory in Week 3. “We really put a lot of stuff together. Anytime you go on the road and win in Sidman, that’s a big deal.

“Last year, we ended the season with (a 22-19 win over) Bald Eagle Area, which was a microcosm of fighting through adversity all year. We made a great comeback. Going through the whole year last year with the COVID situation was a challenge.”

McGregor, who teaches ninth-grade English at Central Cambria, said he will pursue other interests outside of football, while also remaining an assistant girls basketball coach and assistant track and field coach at the school.

“Football is something that is very important in my life, but I do have some other dreams in my life personally that I want to chase down,” McGregor said.

“This seemed like the right time.”

Central Cambria Athletic Director Randy Wilson said McGregor had a positive impact on the student-athletes in the football program and throughout the school district.

“When Shane took over the program, it was on life support,” Wilson said. “He did a wonderful job. He did what we needed him to do. He brought the numbers up and he got a lot of kids interested in the program. He taught the kids about a lot more than just football.

“He gave all of our student-athletes a great experience. He was a great role model. I just really like what he’s about as a person and as a coach. It’s tough to see him go.”

Wilson said the school district will begin a search to fill the vacant position.

“We’ll post it, we’ll take applicants and we’ll set up interviews,” Wilson said. “We’re looking for somebody who can have a positive impact on our student-athletes. It’s not just about winning football games.”

