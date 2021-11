Donate $10 a month as a Jazz Messenger or you can choose to make a $120 one-time contribution and receive “A Gift To Pops — The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All-Stars,” an illustrious line up of current musicians come together to pay their respects to Louis “Pops” Armstrong. Some of the amazing talents include Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Nicholas Payton, and many others. After a previously unreleased 1964 track by Pops and his all-stars, the following 10 tracks-both instrumentals and vocals are performed by various formats of the musicians. The songs were recorded in New Orleans with 1 selection recorded at Jazz at Lincoln Center, NYC. The liner notes were written by the George Wein, his final contribution to the jazz world.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO