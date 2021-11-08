CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AU envoy sees short `window of opportunity' on Ethiopia war

 5 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The African Union’s envoy for the Horn of Africa warned Monday that there is a short “window...

Reuters

U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia to meet African Union on conflict

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window of an opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia as a special envoy returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned...
Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Speak on Ethiopia

On Tuesday, November 2, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will give remarks at an event hosted by the United States Institute for Peace. As the crisis in Ethiopia nears its one-year anniversary, Special Envoy Feltman will address U.S.-Ethiopia policy and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Timeline: Key events in a year of war in northern Ethiopia

NAIROBI (Reuters) – A year of war in northern Ethiopia has killed thousands of civilians, plunged around 400,000 into famine and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee their homes. Here are some of the main events in the conflict. Nov. 4, 2020 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...
U.N. sees possible war crimes in "reckless" Ethiopia war as U.S. warns citizens to prepare to flee

Johannesburg — The United Nations released a report on Wednesday warning that atrocities committed by both sides in the brutal war in Ethiopia may amount to crimes against humanity, as the spreading conflict sparked a warning for U.S. citizens to prepare to leave the country. Fighting has raged in the northern Tigray region for a year now, with reports of massacres, gang-rapes and ethnic cleansing, and the war has worryingly crept closer to the capital in recent days.
Olusegun Obasanjo
Who Is Fighting The War In Ethiopia?

The war in northern Ethiopia is moving south, with rebel groups claiming strategic wins over government forces and threatening to advance on Addis Ababa. These are the main actors in a year-long conflict that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine:. Ethiopia's national military is one of the...
US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

A US envoy will travel Thursday to Ethiopia to seek a peaceful solution, as rebels advanced toward the capital Addis Ababa, the State Department said. Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to urge "all Ethiopians to commit to peace and resolution of grievances through dialogue," a State Department spokesperson said. "The United States is increasingly troubled by the expansion of combat operations and intercommunal violence in Ethiopia and is closely monitoring the situation," the spokesperson said Wednesday. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for a year, has claimed significant territorial gains in recent days and has been marching southward.
US Envoy to Visit Ethiopia in Effort to De-escalate ‘dire’ Civil Conflict

A U.S. special envoy will travel to Ethiopia this week as concerns about the violence in the eastern African country’s Tigray region grow. Jeffrey Feltman, the U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, is set to travel to Ethiopia on Thursday and Friday, according to the Voice of America.
US envoy: Bosnia’s presidency pledges no more wars

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat says he’s received assurances from members of Bosnia’s presidency there will be no repeat of armed clashes in the war-scarred nation despite deep tensions triggered by Bosnian Serb separatist moves. U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar said on Monday that Bosniak, Serb and Croat members have agreed “that there will be no war and that’s the most important message.”
Ethiopia's war is echoing on the streets of Washington

A radio host says she wakes up every morning wondering if her mom is alive. A man who came to the US to escape political persecution says the country he now calls home is empowering the very people he fled. A health care worker says she fears her family may...
Ethiopia
Africa
Somalia orders AU envoy to leave the country

Somalia has declared AU envoy Simon Mulongo a persona non grata, and ordered him to leave the country within seven days. Mr Mulongo is the Deputy Special Representative of the African Union (AU) for Somalia. He is accused of engaging in activities that were incompatible with the mandate of Amisom...
Western powers denounce Sudan naming of new ruling council

The United States and European powers on Friday denounced the naming of a new ruling council by Sudan's military leader and urged the reinstatement of the ousted civilian prime minister. "We strongly urge against further escalatory steps and again call for the immediate restoration of Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government."
Peace is a tall order in massacre-hit Mali village

In Ogossagou, where ethnic Fulani suffered two massacres in two years, traces of the recent horrors abound in this village of central Mali. They are one sign of just how tough incipient internationally-sponsored peacemaking efforts are between nomadic Fulani herders and traditional Dogon hunters. Reconciliation is all the more difficult as the Dogon accuse the Fulani of supporting the jihadists -- who are now present in central Mali but have been a scourge of the Malian government and its western allies since 2012. A peace pact signed last month has produced "a lull" in the village, Senegalese army captain Andre Sebastien Ndione, who heads the nearby UN base, told AFP.
Sudanese rally against army tightening grip on power; 5 dead

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas on Saturday to disperse protesters denouncing the military’s tightening grip on the country, killing at least five and wounding several, activists said. The violence came as thousands of pro-democracy protesters yet again took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the […]
Al Jazeera TV chief in Sudan held, six killed in protests

Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV, the network said Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead. "Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
US envoy rules out new Bosnia war

Fears of a new conflict over Bosnia can be ruled out, a senior US diplomat said Monday after meeting the nation's ethnic Serb leader who has been accused of endangering peace. A decade after Bosnia's bloody 1990s war, the international community pressed ethnic Serbs into a joint army with the nation's ethnic Croats and Muslims. But, the Serb member of Bosnia's joint presidency, Milorad Dodik, who has repeatedly threatened secessionist moves, had recently warned the Serbs could pull out of the army and set up their own. Dodik has labelled Bosnia a "failed country" and, also warned ethnic Serbs could withdraw from other joint institutions, including the judiciary and tax system.
COP26 strikes hard-fought deal but UN says 'not enough'

Nearly 200 nations came together Saturday on a global deal to combat climate change after two weeks of painful negotiation, but fell short of what science says is needed to contain dangerous temperature rises. Observers said the agreement fell far short of what is needed to avert dangerous warming and help countries adapt or recoup damages from the disasters already unfurling globally.
