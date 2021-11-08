Traffic detoured for water and sewer project

Crews are replacing water and sewer mains on E. State Avenue between Johnson Street and N. Main Street. Traffic is being detoured around the project until next week. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city has closed portions of two streets to accommodate a water and sewer improvement project that will continue into early 2022.

Traffic on N. Hamilton/Johnson Street is being detoured at E. Lexington Avenue and Eastchester Drive, and E. State Avenue is closed from just east of N. Main Street to Johnson Street.

City-hired contractors are replacing failing and outdated water and sewer mains that were originally installed in 1928 on this portion of E. State Avenue, which will remain closed until Feb. 28.

The N. Hamilton/Johnson Street detours will be in effect until Nov. 15. All businesses and residences in the area, as well as Johnson Street Global Studies school, will remain accessible to local traffic, according to the city.

The City Council in May awarded a $674,055 contract to Breece Enterprises for the project.