Choose From More Than 15 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Elsie’s Plate And Pie In Louisiana

Sometimes, all you need is a big slice of homemade pie, and just for a moment, all of your troubles fade away. Whether you prefer apple, cherry, chocolate, or key lime, pie is comfort food at its finest, especially for those with a sweet tooth. When the urge to splurge on a slice of pie strikes, there’s one restaurant in the Pelican State that’s serving up some of the best pies in Louisiana, and you’re going to love it. Let’s check it out.

You’ll find Elsie’s Plate and Pie over in Baton Rouge.

Established in 2017, Elsie’s has a rustic and welcoming vibe that will make you feel right at home.

There are over 15 scrumptious pies on the menu at Elsie’s.

Whatever your favorite flavor of pie is, you'll find it here at Elsie's.

Not only do they have a wide range of sweet pies...

...but you'll also find savory pies like seafood pies, meat pies, and more on the menu too!

There are all sorts of tasty options on the menu, actually.

They also offer a weekend brunch with even more incredible eats you'll want to indulge in.

Which is exactly the atmosphere owner Paul Chauvin Dupré wanted. The restaurant is named after Dupré’s grandmother, Elsie Marie Campeau Rupe.Another nod to grandma, Elsie was well-known in her hometown of Lockport for her skills in the kitchen, especially her pies.And everything is made from scratch using family recipes and years of tinkering to find the perfect pie-to-filling ratio.Pie for lunchpie for dessert? We're in.Everything from hearty bone-in pork chops to sensational salads.Just make sure you save room for the pie!

For a full menu and hours of operation, check out their website

