CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Choose From More Than 15 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Elsie’s Plate And Pie In Louisiana

By Jackie Ann
Only In Louisiana
Only In Louisiana
 5 days ago

Sometimes, all you need is a big slice of homemade pie, and just for a moment, all of your troubles fade away. Whether you prefer apple, cherry, chocolate, or key lime, pie is comfort food at its finest, especially for those with a sweet tooth. When the urge to splurge on a slice of pie strikes, there’s one restaurant in the Pelican State that’s serving up some of the best pies in Louisiana, and you’re going to love it. Let’s check it out.

You’ll find Elsie’s Plate and Pie over in Baton Rouge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqDhe_0cqd0aSX00
Elsie’s Plate & Pie/Facebook

Established in 2017, Elsie’s has a rustic and welcoming vibe that will make you feel right at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlZEt_0cqd0aSX00
Nick Bogan/Google
Which is exactly the atmosphere owner Paul Chauvin Dupré wanted. The restaurant is named after Dupré’s grandmother, Elsie Marie Campeau Rupe.

There are over 15 scrumptious pies on the menu at Elsie’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHSaF_0cqd0aSX00
Elsie’s Plate & Pie/Facebook
Another nod to grandma, Elsie was well-known in her hometown of Lockport for her skills in the kitchen, especially her pies.

Whatever your favorite flavor of pie is, you'll find it here at Elsie's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wagCC_0cqd0aSX00
Elsie’s Plate & Pie/Facebook
And everything is made from scratch using family recipes and years of tinkering to find the perfect pie-to-filling ratio.

Not only do they have a wide range of sweet pies...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4zqo_0cqd0aSX00
Elsie’s Plate & Pie/Facebook

...but you'll also find savory pies like seafood pies, meat pies, and more on the menu too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275BRn_0cqd0aSX00
Elsie’s Plate & Pie/Facebook
Pie for lunch and pie for dessert? We're in.

There are all sorts of tasty options on the menu, actually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14B7LJ_0cqd0aSX00
Elsie’s Plate & Pie/Facebook
Everything from hearty bone-in pork chops to sensational salads.

They also offer a weekend brunch with even more incredible eats you'll want to indulge in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBttl_0cqd0aSX00
Neysha Tirado/Google
Just make sure you save room for the pie!

For a full menu and hours of operation, check out their website , and don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook so you never miss out on any of their specialty creations. If you’ve ever dined at Elsie’s, let us know in the comments below!

The post Choose From More Than 15 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Elsie’s Plate And Pie In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 3

Related
Only In Louisiana

The Homemade Goods From This French Store In Louisiana Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

One of life’s simple pleasures is walking into a bakery and getting a waft of that sugary-sweet air. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, then you’ll want to make your way over to Poupart Bakery, one of the most charmingly delicious bakeries in Louisiana. We hope you’re hungry because you’re going to want one of […] The post The Homemade Goods From This French Store In Louisiana Are Worth The Drive To Get Them appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Visit 8 Christmas Lights Displays In Louisiana For A Magical Experience

Well, the holiday season is officially upon us and it’s time to start planning your holiday adventures. Nothing will get you into the holiday spirit faster than strolling around, gazing out at mesmerizing Christmas light displays. Bundle up and have the hot chocolate ready, because we’ve got some of the best Christmas lights displays in […] The post Visit 8 Christmas Lights Displays In Louisiana For A Magical Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

This Quaint Horseback Ride Through Louisiana’s Forest Is A Magnificent Way To Take It All In

Louisiana’s only National Forest, the Kisatchie National Forest, is a treasure trove of adventure for outdoor explorers. Clocking in at over 600,000 acres, you could easily spend every weekend here and still not see everything. While the hiking trails are one of the more popular ways to explore the Kisatchie, there are plenty of horseback trails that offer unique passages through the forest, and Haze E. Days Ranch would love to give you a tour.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chauvin, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Lockport, LA
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Only In Louisiana

The Massive Family Campground In Louisiana That’s The Size Of A Small Town

Located in Tangipahoa Parish, this massive family campground is setting a new standard for RV camping. This incredible RV resort might just be the most luxurious RV park in the south, and once you visit you may never want to leave. Here’s more on why you’ll soon be planning your trip to Reunion Lake Campground […] The post The Massive Family Campground In Louisiana That’s The Size Of A Small Town appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

The 88-Ounce Margarita At Mr. Tequila In Louisiana Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Ready to take your taco Tuesdays to new levels? Mr. Tequila Bar & Grill is a casual Mexican restaurant in New Orleans that’s known for delicious Tex-Mex cuisine, but the real show stopper isn’t on their food menu, but their cocktail menu. We always warn you to come hungry, but this time, we’re telling you to come thirsty too because they serve one of the biggest and best margaritas in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

You’ll Have A Front Row View Of The Louisiana Bayou In These Cozy Cabins

In the heart of Cajun country, a getaway experience will allow you to experience the beauty and tranquility of the bayou. Bayou Cabins is a full-service bed and breakfast resort that has a charming collection of cabins that welcomes guests with plenty of Cajun hospitality. It’s a Louisiana getaway like no other – here’s what you need to know about the Bayou Cabins.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Pies#The Pie#Dessert#Food Drink#The Pelican State#Elsie S Plate And Pie#Plate Pie Facebook Pie#Neysha Tirado Google
Only In Louisiana

Visit The Fascinating Fort Proctor Ruins In Louisiana For An Adventure Into The Past

Have you ever watched a movie where the characters adventure through lost ruins, and you’ve always wanted to have an experience like that? Thanks to the history and beauty of Louisiana, the Fort Proctor ruins are just the adventure to take. Exploring the Fort Proctor ruins is like discovering a lost building, especially since you […] The post Visit The Fascinating Fort Proctor Ruins In Louisiana For An Adventure Into The Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Discover A Treasure Trove Of Antiques At M.S. Rau In New Orleans

In the heart of New Orleans, you’ll find an antique gallery that’s arguably one of the finest in the country. M.S. Rau has a huge selection of fine art, antiques, and jewelry. This is not a shabby thrift store: to step into M.S. Rau is more like stepping into a fine arts museum. If you have the means, this is a place where you can find something very, very special. Here’s a look at what’s inside this special New Orleans gallery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Louisiana

Feast On The Most Creative Pizzas In Louisiana At Dean-O’s Pizzeria

Are you ready to have your taste buds blown away? Sure, pizza is always a great idea and you can never go wrong with snagging a slice, but there’s one little pizzeria that’s serving up some of the most unique pizzas in Louisiana, and you’ve got to check them out. One bite and you’ll be […] The post Feast On The Most Creative Pizzas In Louisiana At Dean-O’s Pizzeria appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

It’s Always An Adventure At Kliebert & Sons Gator Tour Near New Orleans

When it comes to loving alligators, few can compare to Harvey Kliebert, who opened Louisiana’s first gator farm in 1984, hatching over 250 alligators. Today, Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours is still owned and operated by the same family, continuing to honor Mr. Kliebert’s legacy and love for reptiles. This fun-filled attraction is a great day trip for families with kids of all ages, so gas up the car and prepare for one epic day of cuteness.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Only In Louisiana

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana

St. Joseph is a tiny little town in northeastern Louisiana that’s hiding a hidden gem that’s perfect for a fall outing. Often called St. Joe, this unique town was actually developed not that long ago, in 1843. Even though that’s more than 175 years ago, it’s still 125 years after New Orleans was founded, not […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Get Lost In The Enchanting Biedenharn Museum & Gardens In Louisiana

The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is one of the most incredible hidden gems of Louisiana. Built in 1913, it served as the home of Joseph A. Biedenharn, who is credited with being the first person to bottle Coca-Cola. While he did not bottle it there (he bottled it in 1894 in his hometown of Vicksburg), […] The post Get Lost In The Enchanting Biedenharn Museum & Gardens In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Panoramic Treetop Views You’ll Find At The Longleaf Vista Recreational In Louisiana

The Kisatchie National Forest features over 600,000 acres of rugged natural landscape just waiting for you to explore. Louisiana’s only national forest is located across seven parishes in central and northern Louisiana, and home to countless trails and campsites that would make for an epic weekend for the outdoor explorer. There’s one little spot in […] The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Panoramic Treetop Views You’ll Find At The Longleaf Vista Recreational In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Only In Louisiana

6K+
Followers
645
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Louisiana is for people who LOVE the Pelican State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy