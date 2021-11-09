16-Year-Old Bahsil Garrison Killed In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia that left a teenage boy dead. Streets were blocked at Westminster and Belmont Avenues Monday afternoon as police investigated.

Police say a 16-year-old, identified Tuesday as Bahsil Garrison, was shot multiple times in the chest and killed around 3:30 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second victim, a 17-year-old male, was shot once in the arm.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .