Philadelphia, PA

16-Year-Old Bahsil Garrison Killed In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia that left a teenage boy dead. Streets were blocked at Westminster and Belmont Avenues Monday afternoon as police investigated.

Police say a 16-year-old, identified Tuesday as Bahsil Garrison, was shot multiple times in the chest and killed around 3:30 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second victim, a 17-year-old male, was shot once in the arm.

No arrests have been made.

CBS Philly

38-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Kensington, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 38-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kensington Thursday morning, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. in the 100 block of East Clearfield Street. The victim was hit multiple times in the chest and chin. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There have been no arrests in the incident. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bensalem Man, Matthew Lavender, Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Connection To Woman’s Overdose Death

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 25-year-old Bensalem man has been arrested and charged in connection to supplying fentanyl that led to a woman’s overdose death in July. Matthew Lavender was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, and other charges, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. Lavender was arranged and sent to the Bucks County County Correctional Facility and bail was set at $1 million. Lavender’s arrest follows an investigation by Bucks County officials that began with the overdose death of 25-year-old Nikki Lee Silva in July. Investigators determined that Lavender was the person who supplied the...
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Who Killed Ed DuPont In ‘Cowardly’ Attack? Police Need Witnesses To Confirm Suspect’s Identity

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It was a July morning in Camden when 53-year-old Ed DuPont was outside of a convenience store and without warning, he was attacked. He died weeks later. His killer is still out there but newly-obtained surveillance video shows the man police want to track down. Tuesday, July 6, just after 9 in the morning, 53-year-old Ed DuPont is chatting with people outside this Camden convenience store at 7th and Pine Streets. Surveillance video provided by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit to CBS3 Mysteries and seen for the first time shows DuPont on his bike. He’s talking to...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed While Driving Through Philadelphia’s Harrowgate Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot while driving through Philadelphia’s Harrowgate neighborhood, according to police. The shooting happened on East Tioga Street near J Street just after 3 a.m. Thursday. According to Philadelphia police, the victim was shot earlier and managed to drive away before crashing into other cars. The victim hit three vehicles before coming to a stop. Authorities originally responded to the location for a car crash. The victim, who police said is 24-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS3 was at the scene and saw several bullet holes in the victim’s car. Police said the car was hit at least three times by gunfire. Authorities are still searching for the original crime scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

13-Year-Old Girl Walking Dog Struck By Vehicle In West Oak Lane, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl walking her dog was struck by a vehicle in West Oak Lane Wednesday night, police say. It happened at the intersection of 66th Avenue and North Smedley Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say a driver in a black Mazda SUV struck the teen while she was crossing the street with her dog. The girl is currently in critical condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Child, Woman Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle In Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane Section, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two pedestrians — an approximately 6-year-old boy and a woman believed to be in her 30s — were struck and killed by a car Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section, police say. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Haines Street around 3:30 p.m. Police say a 49-year-old man was driving a Mercury, traveling westbound on 16th street, and drifted onto the sidewalk and hit the child and woman. The victims were rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center and both were pronounced dead. The operator of the car remained on the scene, according to officials. The driver and passenger of the Mercury were both taken to Einstein for minor injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Opened Fire On Another Car In Center City In October

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope someone recognizes a driver who allegedly shot at another car after a crash in October. The shooting happened on Oct. 29 just before 4:30 p.m. at South 21st and Market Streets in Center City. Investigators say the suspect was driving a silver Dodge Charger with a temporary license tag. It came in contact with another car. The suspect pulled over, demanded cash from the other driver, shot that driver’s tire, then drove away. Police say the suspect’s vehicle may be missing the rear bumper cover and has a dent in the rear trunk lid. The temporary plate had the numbers 38-66-761.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trapped Resident Freed From Allentown Row Home Fire, Police Cruiser Responding To Fire Involved In Crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A three-alarm row home fire in Allentown sent one firefighter to the hospital and displaced at least eight people. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Tilghman Street. Crews managed to rescue a resident who was trapped. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for overexertion and another was treated by EMS at the scene. An Allentown police officer was involved in a crash while responding to the fire. The crash happened at South Eighth and Union Streets. The officer, as well as two people in another car, were taken to the hospital. All injuries were said to be minor. The crash is under investigation.
