MSM: +24.5 (-110) | NOVA: -24.5 (-110) The Villanova Wildcats are set to host the Mount Saint Mary’s Mountaineers this Tuesday to kick off their 102nd season of basketball in the Finneran Pavilion. This will be the first and only meeting between these teams this season, with Villanova reigning victorious in each of the last two meetings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO