I didn't even know 'Bacon Week' was a thing here in Minnesota, but apparently, it IS, and it's being celebrated this week. There are few foods that elicit a more favorable reaction than bacon, right? So I was a little stunned to see a reference to this week (November 7th through the 13th, 2021) as Bacon Week here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that I knew nothing about.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO