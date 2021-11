Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. releases new brews on a regular basis but last week they released a new beer with extra meaning and impact. Adam Armbruster, one of five partners in the company, and his wife Karlyn, learned about a worldwide craft beer project to build awareness and support for individuals with Down syndrome. The Armbrusters fourth child, Celia Beatrice, was born with Down syndrome in November 2020, less than a year after Sleepy Eye Brewing opened.

SLEEPY EYE, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO