CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — It has been an action-packed day of state semifinals at the UNI-Dome, and all that's left in 5A is a Championship rematch. Southeast Polk crushed City High 33-7 in the last 5A semifinal game. Ankeny, which beat SEP last year in the title game, blasted Valley 35-13 in the first 5A game of the day. That sets up the rematch from last year's 4A Championship, won by Ankeny.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO