WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team discusses Aggie media availability before Ole Miss

Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
Deion Sanders finally made his way back onto the Jackson State sidelines Saturday night as his program took on Southern. Sanders has been absent from JSU’s team due to complications from surgery to fix a foot injury. Sanders was seen in a chair on the sideline. However, Sanders couldn’t have...
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
Ole Miss' embattled defense stepped up its game and shut down No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday night, carrying the No. 15 Rebels past the Aggies 29-19 in Oxford, Miss. Ranked 104th in total defense entering the game, the Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) blanked Texas A&M in the first half and forced two second-half turnovers that produced 14 points.
Auburn lost to Mississippi State in heartbreaking fashion, and quarterback Bo Nix did not hold back in his assessment of the environment in Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I’m not quite sure what happened there,” Nix said after the game, per Jordan Hill. “Felt like the entire stadium, the life, just mellowed out. The life of the stadium just relaxed there for a minute, and it was hard to get momentum back.”
Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
Someone tell Jimbo he's not going to find another Winston. Time to change schemes and hire ded OC or passing game coordinator. Spend more time with special teams. aggieclay — Is Jimbo gonna be man enough, we'll, even smart enough to see that Dameyune Craig's unit has been a complete dumpster fire with regards to drops? What do you do there? Replace him?
Oklahoma and Baylor fans were furious with the FOX broadcasting team on Saturday afternoon. The No. 8 Sooners met the 13th-ranked Bears in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The top-15 showdown received the spotlight on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. You’d think FOX would dedicated its best and brightest to work its...
With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
Deion Sanders returned to the sideline. Jackson State made a familiar visit to the win column. But Saturday night's Southwestern Athletic Conference tilt between the Tigers and host Southern University Jaguars will most be discussed for the on-field brawl after the game. Jackson State, which entered the game ranked No....
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with media after practice Monday. He discussed the loss to Auburn and looked ahead to the upcoming game against Liberty. Here’s what all Coach Kiffin had to say. Opening Statement…. “We’ve moved on from the game but have to recap...
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
Snow College's Keionte Scott has narrowed his growing list of options focus down to five schools. The nation's top-ranked junior college cornerback per 247Sports named a top five on Friday that included Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Miami and BYU. Scott will spend the upcoming weekend at Tennessee on an official visit...
OXFORD – College GameDay remains Oxford’s good luck charm. On a night where an offense that nearly always capitalizes on chances was strangely off, the Ole Miss defense had its most impactful performance of the 2021 season. The No. 12 Rebels held No. 11 Texas A&M — one of the...
Today’s FCS matchup between No. 4 South Dakota State and No. 19 South Dakota came to a close with a stunning finish on Saturday. With one second remaining on the clock, South Dakota had one final shot at the end zone from around its own 40-yard line. Rolling out to the right, freshman quarterback Carson Camp launched a desperation Hail Mary down the field.
Mike Leach sent the Mississippi State players into a frenzy with a hilarious post-game dance move as the Bulldogs celebrated a huge comeback win over Auburn on Saturday. Behind Will Rogers, State scored 40 unanswered points as the quarterback completed 44-of-54 passes for 415 yards and 6 touchdowns as 10 different players caught passes.
