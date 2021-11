When American workers envision their retirement, many think of moving to the Sunshine State, where the lack of an income tax keeps down the cost of living. In a new study, WalletHub determined where in Florida retirees have the greatest opportunity of enjoying their retirement. The personal finance website compared 120 of the state's largest cities across the three categories: Quality of Life, Healthcare and Activities, each measured by 29 relevant metrics graded on a 100-point scale, where 100 represents the most favorable conditions for retirement and zero the least. Finally, WalletHub determined each city’s weighted average aross all 29 metrics to calculate its total score, then used those scores to rank-order its sample.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO