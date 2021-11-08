“I am Talking to the Part of You that Does Not Speak”

“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6) As Jesus was preparing His apostles for the time of His leaving the earth and ascending into heaven to take His rightful place at the right hand of God, He began by telling them He is going to prepare a place for them, and He would return to receive them unto Himself (John 14:1-3). This statement caused Thomas to ask some questions, stating “we know not whither thou goest, and how can we know the way” (John 14:5). In His response to these questions exclaimed, “I am the way, the truth, and the life…” (John 14:6). This statement is completely contrary to the popular thought that many in the “religious world” have, as many will discuss with others about the religious difference among many denominations, and perhaps some will say, “we are all going to the same place, just in different ways.” This is one of the saddest statements that a person can make. In response to Thomas’ questions, Jesus did not say “I am one of the ways, one of the truths, and one of the lives” but He stated emphatically “I am the way, the truth, and the life”. Is the way to be saved really that narrow? Is it true that there is only one hope for mankind to be saved? What was Jesus implying when He made this statement?

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO