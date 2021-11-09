CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Charges added in shooting death of Terre Haute teen

By Lisa Trigg Tribune-Star
 5 days ago
 Mezmariah L. Wilson

Murder charges have been filed against two men previously charged with lesser counts in connection with the June 10 shooting death of 15-year-old Mezmariah L. Wilson of Shelburn.

Matthew Todd Earle, 23, of Terre Haute, and Kyle Ray Johnson, 21, of Coal City, now face charges of murder, attempted murder, carrying a handgun without a license and pointing a firearm. The charges were filed in supplemental probable cause affidavits filed Monday in Sullivan County.

Earle and Johnson were originally charged in June with criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.

Since those charges were filed, the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office and the Indiana State Police have been investigating the case and reviewing evidence received from the execution of various search warrants.

According to information in the supplemental affidavits, Johnson told a fellow inmate in the Knox County Jail he was “hoping someone would pull a gun so he would have a chance to shoot.”

That inmate also told investigators Johnson and Earle stopped at a fast food restaurant after the shooting so Johnson could “celebrate”, but Earle was “too sick to eat.”

Investigators recovered spent shell casings from the scene and from a firing range in Poland, Indiana, where Johnson and Earle had practiced firing their weapons earlier on the day of the Carlisle shooting.

Superior Court Judge Hugh R. Hunt and Circuit Court Judge Robert E. Hunley found probable cause for the issuance of arrest warrants on the new charges. Both Johnson and Earle are in custody and will be held without bond on the additional charges.

Earle and Johnson were originally arrested June 12 after a search warrant was executed at Earle's home in the 1700 block of South 12th Street in Terre Haute.

Earle's court case is in Sullivan Circuit Court with a jury trial set for Feb. 15, 2022.

Johnson's case was filed in Sullivan Superior Court. He has a hearing set for Nov. 16.

Indiana State Police said Wilson, who had been a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, was shot while in Carlisle about 12 a.m. June 10 and died later that morning.

State police said the shooting occurred during a large gathering of two groups who were reportedly gathering for a fight near the intersection of West Lewis and North Ledgerwood streets.

Earle told investigators he and Johnson had been requested to assist with the fight.

Earle told police he fired five rounds from his weapon into the ground, while Johnson fired about 15 rounds toward a group of people.

Surveillance video from the area showed the suspects later identified as Earle and Johnson shooting firearms at the time of the gathering.

Carlisle is in southern Sullivan County about 40 miles south of Terre Haute.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

CNN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at 87

(CNN) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff died Saturday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. Huff was 87. "Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said...
NFL
