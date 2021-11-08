CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted: New Hialeah Police Chief As Sergio Velázquez Leaves Top Cop Position

By CBSMiami.com Team
 5 days ago

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – The City of Hialeah will soon be searching for a new police chief. Monday, newly elected Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo announced the departure of Sergio Velázquez as Police Chief.

The statement from Mayor Bovo’s office said Chief Velázquez will be on leave with pay until December 31, 2021.

Bovo appointed Deputy Chief George Fuente as Acting Chief while a selection process, that will not exceed 120 days, is underway for a new Police Chief.

“I thank Chief Velázquez for his service. I have always stressed the importance of utmost professionalism for the City of Hialeah Police Department in order to provide our residents the public safety that they expect and deserve. In the coming days, I will be making public the selection process for the new Police Chief,” concluded Mayor Bovo.”

Bovo did not specify why Velázquez was leaving.

