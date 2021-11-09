CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

SoftBank shares jump 11% on $9 bln buyback

By Sam Nussey
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBoIx_0cqckRn600

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) shares jumped 10.5% on Tuesday, the first trading session after the Japanese conglomerate said it would spend up to 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) buying back almost 15% of its shares.

The company announced the buyback, long speculated about by the market, after it revealed its quarterly earnings crashed to a loss amid a decline in the share prices of its portfolio companies and a regulatory crackdown in China.

SoftBank's shares closed at 6,808 yen in its biggest daily rise in 11 months, lifting the group's market capitalization above $100 billion. Tuesday's trading volume was more than twice the 30-day average.

The buyback is SoftBank's second largest after a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback launched during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Shares of the tech group quadrupled during that buyback, but have since fallen 40% from a peak in May.

"Our analysis of buyback history indicates that SBG stock performs (and outperforms indices or BABA) during buybacks," wrote Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal in a note, referring to Alibaba (9988.HK), the group's largest asset. SoftBank owns about a quarter of Alibaba's shares.

The slide in the Chinese e-commerce giant's shares and the broader regulatory backlash in China contributed to a $57 billion fall in SoftBank's net assets to $187 billion, a metric that Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has said is the primary measure of SoftBank's success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbjJN_0cqckRn600
Reuters Graphics

The repurchase period for the latest buyback runs to Nov. 8 next year, with the group signalling the programme could take longer than the fast-paced purchases last year.

The buyback "is nice support, but it isn't rocket fuel," wrote LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato on the Smartkarma platform, adding "there are material downside risks if broader tech, especially unprofitable tech, falters."

Speculation that SoftBank could launch a buyback has been raging for months as the discount - the gap between the value of its assets and its share price - has lingered to the frustration of executives and as investors push for repurchases.

Ongoing uncertainties include the prospect of gaining regulatory approval for the $40 billion sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia (NVDA.O).

Delays to the sale "may have given Softbank the flexibility to announce a buyback now with expectations of ramping up share purchases later," Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry wrote in a note.

SoftBank is ramping up investing via Vision Fund 2, which has $40 billion in committed capital from the group and Son himself, even as it winds down activity at trading arm SB Northstar.

"Even if the company manages its finances with a certain amount of discipline, share buybacks would likely erode the financial buffer if executed," S&P Global Ratings analysts wrote in a note.

The conglomerate held more than 5 trillion yen in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September, an increase of 9% compared to six months earlier.

($1 = 113.3500 yen)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

3 Promising Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Potential WeWork-Like Turnaround

The WeWork (NYSE:WE) turn-around has was one of the more compelling stories from the stock market this year. The office-sharing company had been among THE stocks to buy before its IPO implosion, where Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had to bail out the company. However, in the past year, WeWork seems to have...
STOCKS
AFP

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week, according to regulatory filings released Friday. The stock Musk disposed of this week was sold at a significantly lower share price than if he had sold before his tweet.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why the Shiba Inu Digital Currency Is Skyrocketing Again Today

Today, popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) took off. This dog-inspired cryptocurrency provided investors with gains of as much as 13% in earlier trading. Currently, it is up more than 4% over the past 24 hours. What's important is that SHIB is moving substantially higher, despite other popular cryptocurrencies cooling...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masayoshi Son
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 2.00% to $2,973.56 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $38.74 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Group#Softbank Group Corp#Japanese#Sbg#Chinese#Lightstream Research#Smartkarma
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
MarketWatch

Nvidia stock heads higher after Oppenheimer gets more bullish

Shares of Nvidia Corp. are up 2.7% in morning trading Thursday after Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer boosted his price target on the stock to $350 from $235 ahead of the company's Wednesday earnings report. Though the supply crunch creates pressure for the chip industry, Schafer argued that Nvidia is a "top semi supplier," making it "better positioned to secure capacity." For Nvidia's fiscal third quarter, he expects the gaming business to be up 3% sequentially as "demand continues to outpace supply." Data-center and cloud spending have been accelerating into the end of the year, he wrote, and he anticipates that Nvidia will be able to deliver double-digit growth in the category next year as well. Schafer is also optimistic about Nvidia's opportunities in helping to build out the metaverse, or a virtual world in which people can connect. "We see Nvidia as a cornerstone of nascent metaverse builds," he said. The company made series of product announcements related to the metaverse earlier this week. Shares have gained 54% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.49% higher to $332.43 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $6.36 below its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
Reuters

ABN Amro considers share buyback after surprise Q3 profit jump

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) said on Wednesday it was looking to buy back its shares, as the Dutch bank reported an unexpected 14% increase in third-quarter net profit helped by economic recovery and the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns. "Developments in the third quarter were encouraging," Chief...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

SoftBank Group keeps Nikkei afloat as tech shares stand out

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Big gains for SoftBank Group kept Japan’s Nikkei share average in the black on Tuesday, leading an outperformance in technology stocks while most shares on the index fell. Startup investor SoftBank Group Corp was the top performer on the Nikkei in terms of index points,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy