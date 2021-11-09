CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime lane closures announced this week for parts of Kaliste Saloom Road

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bF28R_0cqciTcy00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Motorists are urged to brace for delays and prepare to plan your alternate routes this week due to nighttime lane closures set to accompany continuing road work along Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, continued concrete paving efforts will restrict traffic to one lane beginning Wednesday, November 10, at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The lane closures will be controlled by flaggers, LCG said.

Congress passes infrastructure bill; here’s what it could mean for Louisiana

More paving operations/lane closures will be conducted one to two nights per week over the next four weeks, weather permitting, LCG said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Fire at auto shop in Carencro; Three vehicles, shop damaged

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro auto repair shop and vehicles at the shop for repairs were damaged in a fire Wednesday night. No injuries were reported. According to Fire Chief David Mouton, three vehicles that were there for repairs were heavily damaged, and the shop area inside the building was moderately damaged. The Carencro […]
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette Parish voters approve tax renewals for airport, drainage, library and public health

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish voters easily approved all four tax renewals for the Airport, Library, Drainage and Public Health. AIRPORT PROPOSITION Yes — 65% (13,450 votes) No — 35% (7,259 votes) Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of one and seventy-one […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KLFY News 10

Library Foundation pushing for development of Northeast branch

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Public Library Foundation (LPLF) is pushing for the development of a branch in Northeast Lafayette Parish. Funds for the development of a Northeast branch have been set aside for over two years. The City-Parish Council voted to use $12 million in library reserve funds for a new regional library […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy