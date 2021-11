Six years after the death of Fox Lake police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz gripped the suburbs, his story is the subject of a new podcast. "Over My Dead Body: Fox Lake" revisits the killing of Gliniewicz, who staged his Sept. 1, 2015, suicide to appear as if he'd been gunned down in the line of duty, hoping it would head off revelations that he'd been stealing from a law enforcement youth group and allow him to go out a hero.

BENSENVILLE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO