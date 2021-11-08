Welcome Back Canada!

St. George’s, Grenada W.I. – On Sunday, October 31st, Grenada welcomed the return of air service from Canada for the first time in a year. Air Canada flight 1066, a Boeing 737 Max 8, touched down at 2:55 PM. Captain John Petropoulos and 169 passengers were warmly greeted by Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) CEO Petra Roach, Marketing Executives Renee Goodwin and Shanai St Bernard and the pulsating rhythms steel pan music. The pilot and crew were presented with a beautiful coffee table book, Grenada Heritage “A Pictorial Journey Through Place and Time” and a selection of locally made chocolates. Passengers were gifted tote bags that included a collection of authentic Grenadian goods.
Comments / 0