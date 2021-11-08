CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Delegates upbeat about progress at climate talks

Winchester News Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the UN COP26 climate talks went into their second week on...

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

Ahead of global climate summit, dinosaur tells world leaders to save the planet

Frankie the dinosaur has a message for world leaders: “Don't choose extinction.”. In a video produced by the U.N. Development Programme ahead of COP25, a climate summit in Glasglow, Scotland, a computer-generated dinosaur warns people about the threat of extinction. "You're headed for a climate disaster and yet every year...
ANIMALS
CNN

Boris Johnson appeals to delegates to 'get on and do it' as COP26 climate talks stall. Here's where the deal stands

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on leaders and delegates to just "get on and do it" as the COP26 climate talks appear to have stalled. A draft of a summit agreement was published on Wednesday by the COP26 presidency. It includes language that says the world should be aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and acknowledges the role of fossil fuels in the climate crisis, a first for the annual Conference of the Parties on climate.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Un#Ap Archive
steamboatmagazine.com

Here’s a Simple Solution to Climate Change: Talk About It

This story originally appeared in VICE News and is part of Covering Climate Now , a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. During her 2018 TED Talk, renowned climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe said the most important thing people can do to fight climate change is talk about it—the very thing people were not doing at the time. Turns out, they’re still not talking about it, a new VICE News poll has found.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Wired

How to Talk to Children About Climate Change

The thing is, your kid is likely already hearing about climate change. Leslie Davenport, a therapist and the author of a workbook to help kids process climate change, called All the Feelings Under the Sun: How to Deal With Climate Change, said that while researching her book she spoke to many children who knew more about climate change than their parents. “I was very surprised how knowledgeable many kids were about the science of climate change, even as young as 8 or 9.” As the climate crisis grows in urgency and continues to make headlines, it will only continue to permeate the consciousness of kids. An article about the COP26 summit quoted an 8-year-old from Glasgow as saying “I'm worried because if the world gets too hot then all animals will start dying and (...) people won't survive anymore.”
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Cop26: Upbeat climate experts echo Boris Johnson and hail ‘momentum’ towards deal

Upbeat climate experts are hailing “momentum” towards a deal to halt runaway climate change, after a series of carbon-cutting announcements at the Cop26 summit.They are echoing Boris Johnson who said he is now “cautiously optimistic” that the global temperature rise can be limited to 1.5°C – just days after lashing out at world leaders for their lack of action.The mood has shifted after India’s breakthrough pledge to take 1 billion tonnes of CO2 out of the atmosphere by 2030 and the agreement to halt deforestation across most of the globe.Those moves were bolstered, on Tuesday, by almost 100 countries...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Watch live as Cop26 delegates discuss climate crisis

Local community representatives, experts and government ministers at Cop26 will address the impact of extreme weather, environmental degradation and rising sea levels. The panel will address how they intend to adapt to a more climate-resilient future and are expected to map out their contribution to adaptation, loss and damage. Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
undark.org

Interview: Katharine Hayhoe on How to Talk About Climate Change

For many years, Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University and chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy, has been warning that our planet’s climate is changing, and speaking plainly about what needs to be done to slow and ultimately stop the human-caused warming trend. Early in her career,...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Biden announces climate initiatives at U.N. summit

On Day 2 of the U.N. climate change conference, President Biden discussed plans to conserve forests, cut methane emissions and work on infrastructure in developing countries. Elise Labott, a columnist for Foreign Policy magazine, joins CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss what could come of these pledges and the response from world leaders.
ENVIRONMENT
Winchester News Gazette

COP26 draft accord expresses 'alarm and concern'

Governments are poised to express “alarm and concern” about how much Earth has already warmed and encourage one another to end their use of coal, according to a draft released of the final document expected at U.N. climate talks. (Nov. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
ENVIRONMENT
Winchester News Gazette

Swedish youth activist skeptical about COP26 results

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says negotiators at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow still have "a very, very long way to go". (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e28b690c1961409a957bd383f3f1a783.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy