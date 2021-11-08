CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's on Fox for the week of November 8

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Fox News

The Big Saturday Show - Saturday, November 13

The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
Deadline

Friday Ratings: ABC Is King Of The Night With ‘Shark Tank’ And ’20/20′

It was a Friday night filled with sharing the ratings wealth among the networks. A three-way tie atop the demo wars on the night saw ABC’s Shark Tank and newsmag 20/20 both score an 0.5, with the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox also coming in with an 0.5, the latter a momentum-builder for next weekend’s Survivor’s Series pay-per-view event. At ABC, Shark Tank’s Episode 6 was highlighted by a company advising on pre-nuptial agreements. ABC’s 20/20 kept the ball moving with the story of a true crime writer who helped free a woman wrongly accused of her son’s death. Meanwhile, the CBS...
Fox News

Watters’ World - Saturday, November 13

