Will there be a turkey shortage in PA ahead of Thanksgiving? Ag secretary weighs in

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, many Minnesotans are starting to think about their turkey plans. Larry Schultz is an organic turkey farmer in Owatonna, who says it’s the busiest time of year for him. He’s seeing some of the same issues non-organic turkey farmers are seeing. Butterball Turkey isn’t expecting an overall turkey shortage, but there could be fewer small turkeys this year. It’s because turkey growers have to navigate through various challenges over the past year which have impacted the availability of certain turkeys. Schultz says logistics and staffing are the main concerns. “It’s just been more of a challenge getting trucks,...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO