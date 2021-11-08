Titans Take Advantage of Rams Offensive Mistakes

Among the relevant trends here, the Titans are 29-26-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $40 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Tennessee also enjoyed positive ATS marks when playing on the road (15-13, $70), facing NFC competition (8-6, $140), serving as the betting underdog (16-10, $500) and when kicking off in the Pacific Time Zone (2-0, $200). The ATS numbers for 2021 are quite robust, with the Titans touting a 6-2 overall record ($380), 3-1 mark on the road ($190), and 4-0 record as the betting underdog ($400). For another cool trend, the Titans are 10-0 ATS ($1000) from their last 10 games of being moneyline underdogs beyond +200. (Tennessee’s at +275 for Sunday night.) After eight weeks of play, the Titans offense ranks fourth overall in rushing offense (147.6 ground yards per game), sixth in scoring offense (28.4 points per week), 11th in total offense (377.1 yards per game) and 22nd in passing offense (229.5 yards per week).

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO