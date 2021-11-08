CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans Take Advantage of Rams Offensive Mistakes

By Chauncey Telese
lafbnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no sugar coating it, the Rams Kendall Roy’d the bed tonight. The defense did its part and the special teams were more or less on point, but the offense made all of that null and void. Shane Falco would call this a quicksand game and it was best exemplified when...

www.lafbnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Kevin Byard
Riverside Press Enterprise

Matthew Stafford, Rams battered in loss to Titans

INGLEWOOD — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, dealing with a stiff back in practice, told coaches and writers he wasn’t feeling too bad last week. Stafford was battered Sunday night by the Tennessee Titans. His ego, at least, must have been bruised. The Rams’ quarterback was taken repeatedly by pass rushers and taken down a peg by interceptions.
NFL
AllTitans

Titans-Rams: Live Updates, Analysis

Each of the last three weeks, the number-one seed in the AFC has lost. The Tennessee Titans (6-2) will do their best not to make it four in a row when they face the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night. And they will see what they can do without...
NFL
b969fm.com

Mistakes cost Colts against the Titans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – It was a game of could have been…. Indianapolis let yesterday’s game against the Tennessee Titans slip away. The Colts lost 34-31 in overtime. Carson Wentz threw for three touchdowns, but his two interceptions came at times when Indianapolis could not afford the mistake. Indy is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football
Derrick

Titans, Rams: top conference teams with different outlooks

They lead their divisions and have been prime contenders for the top spot in their conference — and the only playoff bye. Yet the outlooks for the Tennessee Titans (6-2) and Los Angeles Rams (7-1) aren't close to the same as they meet Sunday.
NFL
kion546.com

Fates are in the stars for midseason Titans-Rams showdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — News of Derrick Henry’s foot injury early this week removed some of the luster from the Tennessee Titans’ visit to Los Angeles for a prime-time clash between surging conference co-leaders. A few hours later, Von Miller’s trade to the Rams put a spotlight right back on a showdown between two teams that would love to meet again on the same SoFi Stadium field Feb. 13 in the Super Bowl. Although an ankle injury might slow him, Miller expects to debut for his new team when Los Angeles goes after its fifth straight victory in its only home game of November.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Titans vs Rams SNF Betting Trends

Among the relevant trends here, the Titans are 29-26-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $40 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Tennessee also enjoyed positive ATS marks when playing on the road (15-13, $70), facing NFC competition (8-6, $140), serving as the betting underdog (16-10, $500) and when kicking off in the Pacific Time Zone (2-0, $200). The ATS numbers for 2021 are quite robust, with the Titans touting a 6-2 overall record ($380), 3-1 mark on the road ($190), and 4-0 record as the betting underdog ($400). For another cool trend, the Titans are 10-0 ATS ($1000) from their last 10 games of being moneyline underdogs beyond +200. (Tennessee’s at +275 for Sunday night.) After eight weeks of play, the Titans offense ranks fourth overall in rushing offense (147.6 ground yards per game), sixth in scoring offense (28.4 points per week), 11th in total offense (377.1 yards per game) and 22nd in passing offense (229.5 yards per week).
NFL
chatsports.com

The Titans will need to re-establish the run against the Rams

The Titans' offensive line is going to see something weird when they line up against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night - less than 8 defenders in the box on first down. That basically never happened over the last 2+ seasons with Derrick Henry in the backfield,* but Henry isn’t running out of that tunnel Sunday night. Now the offense should run through A.J. Brown/Ryan Tannehill/Julio Jones, etc.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVF

Titans Teams Report: Titans prepare to face Rams without Derrick Henry

Players are back at practice on Wednesday following the loss of Derrick Henry — who will be out for a significant amount of the season due to a foot injury. Jon Burton and Joe Rexrode break down what to expect as the Titans face the Rams in Los Angles this Sunday.
NFL
wmleader.com

NFL picks, predictions for Week 9: 49ers upset Cardinals; Rams take down Titans; Bengals edge Browns

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are the headliners in the matchup between the Packers and Chiefs in Week 9, but there is much more to the schedule. Who will win the battle of Ohio? Cincinnati and Cleveland meet in a matchup of teams trying to keep pace in the super-competitive AFC North. Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a pair of wins against Joe Burrow last season. Will the Bengals get revenge?
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Titans at Rams Week 9 Preview | Titans All-Access

Mike Keith and Amie Wells look ahead to Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in this week's edition of ’Titans All-Access.'. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like...
NFL
1045thezone.com

Titans vs. Rams: Week 9 Primer

The Tennessee Titans (6-2) travel to the City of Angels to take on the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday Night Football. Last week’s thrilling overtime victory in Indianapolis seems like it was a month ago after Derrick Henry’s foot injury caused him to go on IR earlier this week. Seeing a significant contributor go down is tough, but it makes it even tougher when it happens before you fly across the country to play another top team in the NFL.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams vs. Titans: Week 9 Prediction & Picks

The Los Angeles have rallied off four consecutive wins while adding a key piece to the defense this week in star pass rusher Von Miller. With the league's current No. 1 seed in the AFC coming to town in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium, the Rams will face a difficult task at hand that presents more challenges than what they've seen in recent weeks.
NFL
National football post

Titans Rams Pick, Henry Absence Moves Line

How much is a Derrick Henry worth? About four points, according to oddsmakers who had the Los Angeles Rams listed as about a 4-point favorite Sunday night (at Fanduel), but moved that line into the -7.5/8 range when word broke that the Tennessee Titans superstar running back would miss time as a result of a foot injury.
NFL
chatsports.com

SNF open thread: Titans-Rams

The Week 9 Sunday action ends in a good one as the Tennessee Titans visit the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT and is telecast on NBC.
NFL
USA Today

NFL Week 9 picks: Almost all experts taking Rams over Titans

It’s not often a team is favored by more than a touchdown against an opponent with a 6-2 record, but that’s the position the Rams find themselves in this week against the Titans. They were favored by 6.5 points before Derrick Henry was even ruled out, but the spread has moved up another point in the Rams’ direction.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy