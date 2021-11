Perhaps you have heard the expression “it takes a village to raise a child.” I believe there is a lot of truth and wisdom in that saying. It takes all of us working together, organizations pulling together, to raise healthy children. It takes community members to give of their time, experience and knowledge to make programs effective in guiding children to become responsible people and to discover their gifts and place in the world. This approach not only benefits the young, but the whole community.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO