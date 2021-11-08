CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Missouri Senate leader decides against run for U.S. House

By Joe Mueller
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, announced today he won’t run in 2022 to replace fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is running for the seat of retiring Republican Senator Roy Blunt. Rowden posted on social media he would “continue the great work we...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

“A lot happens in a year.” It’s a favorite phrase for politicos who don’t like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Georgia House redistricting map clears Senate committee

(The Center Square) – A Georgia Senate panel on Thursday approved a new legislative map for state House representative districts. The Senate Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee's 8-4 vote in favor puts the map one step closer to becoming law. It cleared the House, 99-79, in a straight party line vote Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Washington Post

How Republicans can take back the majority in the Senate and House

After their over-performances in Virginia and New Jersey last week (and the big win in Virginia’s governor’s race), Republicans are feeling pretty confident about taking back the majorities in Congress in next November’s midterm elections. We can see why. A year out from the midterms, President Biden is unpopular, Americans...
NFL
KIVI-TV

House Republican to run for Senate in reconfigured district

BOISE, Idaho — A first-term Republican representative says he’ll run for a seat in the Senate. The run follows redistricting that left him as the only elected official from either chamber in a reconfigured legislative district in southwestern Idaho. Ben Adams of Nampa made the announcement on social media on...
NAMPA, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Paul Wieland
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Caleb Rowden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dave Schatz
Person
Roy Blunt
Rolla Daily News

What Democratic U.S. Senate candidates said on climate, spending, the filibuster and more

Voters in Missouri got a look at where the state's Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate stand on a range of policy issues Wednesday evening. Spencer Toder, Tim Shepard, Lucas Kunce, Jewel Kelly, Scott Sifton and Gena Ross all participated in a town hall in Hillboro, south of St. Louis. The event, sponsored by several Democratic groups in the region, served as a chance for the generally low-profile field to build out their policy platforms and convince voters which of them has the best chance to compete against the eventual Republican nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#The Missouri Senate#R Sullivan#Medicaid#The Missouri Times#The U S Congress#Christian
Washington Post

Why Republicans block voting bills

Regarding the Nov. 10 editorial “Another blow to voting rights”:. Republicans want to maintain the system by which they can load the electoral dice in their favor. So they gerrymander and suppress, and they twist and turn, knowing the Supreme Court will acquiesce. And lest there be any mistake, this started well before 2020. In Wisconsin in 2018, Democrats got 53 percent of the vote, which led to 36 percent of the state assembly seats, and a disproportionately low portion of U.S. House seats. In Pennsylvania, even voting led to a House delegation tilted 13-to-5 Republican (though the state Supreme Court overruled this, leading to a 9-to-9 delegation). State legislatures of whatever complexion should not be drawing boundaries in federal elections, where they will naturally favor their own, or, even worse, in their own elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy