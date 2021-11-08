Missouri Senate leader decides against run for U.S. House

Regarding the Nov. 10 editorial “Another blow to voting rights”:. Republicans want to maintain the system by which they can load the electoral dice in their favor. So they gerrymander and suppress, and they twist and turn, knowing the Supreme Court will acquiesce. And lest there be any mistake, this started well before 2020. In Wisconsin in 2018, Democrats got 53 percent of the vote, which led to 36 percent of the state assembly seats, and a disproportionately low portion of U.S. House seats. In Pennsylvania, even voting led to a House delegation tilted 13-to-5 Republican (though the state Supreme Court overruled this, leading to a 9-to-9 delegation). State legislatures of whatever complexion should not be drawing boundaries in federal elections, where they will naturally favor their own, or, even worse, in their own elections.

