Dusty Baker sent pitcher Zack Greinke in as a pinch-hitter. The last pitcher to pinch hit in a World Series was Clayton Kershaw in the 18-inning Game 3 vs. the Boston Red Sox in 2018. Greinke was stranded when Jose Altuve popped out and Michael Brantley struck out, but the move allowed Baker to save his better pinch hitters for later in the game with runners on base — if that situation comes up.

