Most think that we will at some point have some winter weather. However, the long-term forecast is for a warmer and dryer winter as La Nina conditions prevail over the southeastern United States. However, it is still important to prepare our landscapes and gardens for things to come. Many fruit and nut trees took a beating in February’s deep freeze. Many fruit trees did not survive, and others are still reacting poorly. Many area gardeners have a variety of fruiting trees and shrubs that require a little special attention each fall.

VICTORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO