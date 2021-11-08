CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Homeowners insurance company announced plans to leave Louisiana market

By TIMOTHY BOONE
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFedNat Holding Company, the fourth largest homeowners insurance company in Louisiana, said it will stop renewing policies in January because of the hurricane related losses it...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 11

Rodney J
5d ago

But it was okay to colect all of that money from those people every month when there wasn't any bad weather. Those insurance companies are just like the power companies. Any time they have to put out money they try and stick it back to the people.

Reply(4)
30
Damon Louis Darnell Jacobs
5d ago

When profits are down and payouts are up its time to rethink their investment. So, they are doubling down in Florida because premium payments are most likely triple what they are in Texas and Florida these kind of companies need to go bankrupt and be put out of business.

Reply
4
ve
5d ago

what do these companies do with all the overpriced payments received? throw the entire system away or reset all the players(ceo cfo executives board members committee) at the very minimum. the people NEED A CHANGE IMMEDIATELY

Reply(1)
4
