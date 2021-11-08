CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

$1 trillion infrastructure bill passes: Here's what Minnesota stands to get

By Theo Keith
fox9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota stands to get billions of dollars from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that cleared Congress this weekend and awaits President Joe Biden's signature. The Biden administration said in August that Minnesota would get the following:. $4.8 billion for road and bridge improvements...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland legislators’ maps would leap U.S. Rep. Andy Harris’ district over the Chesapeake Bay to bring in more Democrats. Will they go further?

Maryland Democratic lawmakers face a decision when they redraw the state’s congressional districts next month: Just how difficult to make life for U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the lone Maryland Republican in Washington? There’s been speculation for months that Democrats in Annapolis, who hold veto-proof majorities that put them in the driver’s seat for redistricting, might stack the deck against ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Mccollum
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Dean Phillips
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Angie Craig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Public Transit#Fox 9 Rrb Minnesota#Americans#House#Republicans#Gop#Democratic
Andover Townsman

Miller introduces House measure to stop Biden’s vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Another local lawmaker has introduced a measure aimed at stopping President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said she has joined U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, in co-sponsoring the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act, a measure that seeks to rescind Biden’s vaccine mandates on federal employees and federal contractors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Detroit News

Buttigieg: Infrastructure bill to address racist highway design

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday that his agency will use about $1 billion from President Joe Biden’s public works legislation to remedy racial inequities in U.S. highway design, such as roads that were built to separate predominantly minority neighborhoods from White communities. The program, called “Reconnecting Communities,” in some...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs

Comments / 0

Community Policy