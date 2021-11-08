Twins Make Roster Changes

This does not come as any surprise but Jon Heyman is reporting that the No. 1 free agent on the market, Carlos Correa, has officially declined the Houston Astros qualifying offer of $18.4 million. Correa, who is 27, is expected to land a deal that will pay him around $30...
It is time for the prodigal son to return home to the St. Louis Cardinals. After a decade away from the franchise, Albert Pujols is set to enter free agency once again. Unlike last time, his market will not be nearly as robust, as it is clear that he is ending the end of the road. In fact, it is uncertain as to whether or not he would even want to play in 2022, although his respectable performance with the Dodgers would indicate that he may have a bit left in the tank.
The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
The expectations are high. The New York Yankees can’t come up short this offseason given how many factors are aligning in their favor. They reset the luxury tax with cost-cutting moves last year. General manager Brian Cashman will likely be able to spend freely with a lot of money coming off the books after 2022. The Astros, who have owned the American League for five years, are expected to lose many key players.
According to multiple reports, the Pirates have picked up a former New York Yankees outfielder off waivers.
Fan Pirates insider Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette says that the Pirates claimed Greg Allen.
Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to making roster moves, especially in 2021. After the team has seen player after player go down with injury, it’s a very common occurrence to see the team announce moves in the days after a game. On Monday, Baltimore made a flurry of roster...
It could be the end of an era in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball teams have until 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday to make qualifying offers to free agents. The qualifying offer – a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million – is only available for certain free agents. If a player passes on a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, their old team receives a MLB Draft pick compensation.
Dodgers fans have to be missing Joctober at this point in the postseason. With their struggling offense barely making it through so far, watching former players like Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez catch fire in October is tough. Joc spent the first 7 years of his big league career playing...
Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger has been through it all this year. In an ocean of low moments, his high point was Tuesday night. The embattled former NL MVP launched a game-tying three-run home run off of Luke Jackson to swing Game 3 of the NLCS. The Dodgers went on to win 6-5.
Comments / 0