CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Twins Make Roster Changes

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 7 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins are not planning to bring back Alex Colome in...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Carlos Correa makes decision on Houston Astros qualifying offer

This does not come as any surprise but Jon Heyman is reporting that the No. 1 free agent on the market, Carlos Correa, has officially declined the Houston Astros qualifying offer of $18.4 million. Correa, who is 27, is expected to land a deal that will pay him around $30...
MLB
FanSided

Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis Cardinals is inevitable

It is time for the prodigal son to return home to the St. Louis Cardinals. After a decade away from the franchise, Albert Pujols is set to enter free agency once again. Unlike last time, his market will not be nearly as robust, as it is clear that he is ending the end of the road. In fact, it is uncertain as to whether or not he would even want to play in 2022, although his respectable performance with the Dodgers would indicate that he may have a bit left in the tank.
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Michael Pineda
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
The Spun

Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Minneapolis
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
FanSided

MLB insider drops bombshell Yankees-Carlos Correa free agency report

The expectations are high. The New York Yankees can’t come up short this offseason given how many factors are aligning in their favor. They reset the luxury tax with cost-cutting moves last year. General manager Brian Cashman will likely be able to spend freely with a lot of money coming off the books after 2022. The Astros, who have owned the American League for five years, are expected to lose many key players.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens make series of roster moves on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to making roster moves, especially in 2021. After the team has seen player after player go down with injury, it’s a very common occurrence to see the team announce moves in the days after a game. On Monday, Baltimore made a flurry of roster...
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Significant Clayton Kershaw News

It could be the end of an era in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball teams have until 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday to make qualifying offers to free agents. The qualifying offer – a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million – is only available for certain free agents. If a player passes on a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, their old team receives a MLB Draft pick compensation.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Joc Pederson Has No Love For His Former Team This Postseason

Dodgers fans have to be missing Joctober at this point in the postseason. With their struggling offense barely making it through so far, watching former players like Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez catch fire in October is tough. Joc spent the first 7 years of his big league career playing...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy