With longer battery life, better cameras, new Cinematic mode and more base-level storage space, Apple's iPhone 13 lineup has a lot to offer over its predecessors. (Check out CNET's iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and Pro Max reviews.) Although there's a lot to love about the iPhone 13, it's missing a few features we had hoped to see on Apple's latest smartphone. Many of these features are available on Android competitors, while others can be found on different Apple devices.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO