The Sharks will be happy to see coach Bob Boughner and the seven players who have been in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol return Friday for a scheduled team practice in Denver. Although the Sharks have held their own without the group, going 3-1-1 entering Thursday’s game with the Winnipeg Jets, the question now is whether anything more can be done to prevent a similar outbreak from happening in the future.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO