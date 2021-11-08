CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Divides Florida Delegation on Party Lines

By KEVIN DERBY
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoAW2_0cqcVfnp00

Party lines held in the Florida delegation last week as the U.S. House passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill backed by the Biden administration.

The bill passed on a 228-206 vote as 13 Republicans joined the Democratic majority while six Democrats voted against the measure.

Democrats from the Sunshine State praised the bill.

“This package will create millions of good paying jobs, modernizing our bridges, roads, and public transportation systems while making historic investments in broadband, electric vehicles, green infrastructure and clean drinking water,” said U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla. “I look forward to passing the rest of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda to create an economy that works for all Americans.”

“Robust investment in America’s crumbling infrastructure — safeguarding our drinking water, repairing our roads and bridges, upgrading our ports – is long overdue,” said U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla. “With this blockbuster bill, we’re creating millions of good-paying jobs, investing in Florida’s future, and Building Back Better. This historic, bipartisan bill will also deliver new infrastructure for the 21st century: high-speed rail, solar-powered mass transit, and other innovations that will reduce traffic and protect the environment. It’s about delivering tangible results that will benefit day-to-day life for all Americans.”

Republicans in the Florida delegation weighed in on why they opposed it.

“Just after midnight I voted against Speaker Pelosi’s latest plan to greenlight trillions of dollars in new spending to transform America. The legislation doubles down on key policy failures that have produced rising food and gas prices, disruptions in the nation’s supply chain, a crisis at our southern border and out-of-control vaccine mandates. People are tired of being dictated to by Washington and are frustrated by the disconnect between them and this radical agenda to remake the country and restructure their lives,” said U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla.

“Last night, I voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act because it does not provide the infrastructure investment our economy needs and because it will set our country on the path to financial ruin. From the start, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made clear that this infrastructure bill was tied to the so-called Build Back Better plan. While the infrastructure bill has some good aspects wrapped in a lot of bad, the Build Back Better plan is disastrous. Had the vote on the infrastructure bill failed, we could have stopped the BBB in its tracks. Now, I’m concerned that it has a stronger chance of becoming law,” said U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., on Saturday.

“The American people do not want sneaky backroom deals and votes cast in the middle of the night just so Speaker Nancy Pelosi can boast about a win to her European friends. Americans want real infrastructure investment that will return our country to energy independence, help us compete with China, and secure our economic prosperity for decades to come. Congress could have done just that if Speaker Pelosi brought Senate Bill 3011 up for a vote. This bill would free up $121 billion of COVID-19 relief funding for infrastructure projects, including more than $6 billion for Florida alone. Instead, Speaker Pelosi mortgaged our prosperity to score political points and left struggling Americans with the bill. Our people deserve better,” Franklin added.

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Urge Federal Government to Quickly Move Employees Back to In-Person Work

Last week, Florida’s U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–joined more than three dozen of their Republican colleagues last week in signing a letter led by U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., in a letter to the heads of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to request immediate action to transition federal workers back to in-person operations.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Lois Frankel
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Bill Posey
WCVB

Members of Massachusetts congressional delegation react to passage of $1.2T infrastructure bill

BOSTON — Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are sharing their thoughts on the passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday. The infrastructure measure cleared the Senate in August with bipartisan support. The bill that would provide huge sums for highway, mass transit, broadband, airport, drinking and wastewater, power grids and other projects now heads to President Joe Biden's desk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FloridaDaily

John Rutherford Introduces Bill Stopping Drilling Off Florida Until 2032

This week, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., introduced the “Preserving Recreation, Oceans, Tourism, Environment, and Coastal Towns (PROTECT) Florida Act.”. More than half of the members of the Florida delegation in the U.S. House are backing the proposal which “creates a drilling moratorium in the South Atlantic and the Straits of Florida and extends until 2032 the existing drilling moratorium in the Gulf of Mexico.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Infrastructure#Economy#Florida House#Senate Bill#The U S House#Republicans#Democratic#Democrats#Americans#D Fla
FloridaDaily

Lois Frankel Brings Back EMPOWER Act for More Transparency on Harassment in the Workplace

Last week, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., brought back the “Ending the Monopoly of Power Over Workplace Harassment Through Education and Reporting (EMPOWER) Act,” insisting it will “lift the veil of secrecy surrounding workplace harassment, strengthen employee protections, and increase transparency and accountability to create safer workplaces across America.”. Frankel...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike. “Inflation is high right now. And...
POTUS
FloridaDaily

School Closures Might Hurt Democrats in Florida Come 2022

In a recent segment, CNN reporter Pamela Brown asked mothers of school children why. Republican Glen Youngkin won the Virginia gubernatorial race earlier this month on education issues. The answer was simple–“school closures.”. School moms said the Democrats in their state didn’t focus on students’ needs and the learning lost...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Elizabeth Warren Team Up on Strengthening Supply Chains for Servicemembers and Security Act

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., paired up with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on the “Strengthening Supply Chains for Servicemembers and Security Act” which will “address the national security risk posed by the United States’ reliance on foreign entities for pharmaceuticals.”. Rubio pointed to a report released by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Conservatives for Clean Energy Florida: Solar Industry Leads to $18.3 Billion in Economic Impact Across State

The rooftop solar industry supports sustained economic development throughout Florida and generates $18.3 billion in economic impact, according to a new study released on Tuesday by Conservatives for Clean Energy Florida (CCE). The Washington Economics Group produced the study “Comprehensive Economic Development Impacts of the Rooftop Solar Power Industry on...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy