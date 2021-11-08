Recapping HS football week 11

Callisburg 50, Valley View 21

Callisburg (9-1 overall, 4-1 District 6-3A-2) closed out the regular season with a road win against Valley View (0-10, 0-5). The Wildcats broke the 50-point mark for the second time this season after scoring seven rushing touchdowns. Callisburg led 10-0 after the first quarter, then the Eagles got on the board with a 51-yard run.

The Wildcats added two touchdowns in the second quarter and one in the third to push their lead to 30-7. Valley View scored two more times in the fourth, but the Wildcats continued pulling away. Valley View’s season has come to an end, while Callisburg is headed to the playoffs after finishing second in the district.

Lindsay 34, Trenton 24

Lindsay (6-4, 4-1 District 5-2A-1) won its third-straight district championship after a road win against Trenton (5-4, 2-3). Lindsay struck first in the first quarter, but a pair of rushing touchdowns by Trenton’s Colton Gray in the second gave the Tigers the lead. Dawson Foster scored on a 50-yard run 56 seconds before halftime to give the Knights a 13-12 advantage.

Foster scored again in the third quarter. Trenton closed the gap to 20-18, then 27-24, but could never make it all the way back to tie or take the lead. An 18-yard touchdown pass from Foster to Corey Metzler with 1:50 left in the game finished off the Tigers.

Collinsville 62, Tom Bean 0

Collinsville (4-6, 2-3) ended its season on a positive note after a dominant road win against Tom Bean (0-9, 0-5). The Pirates led 21-0 after the first quarter and added two touchdowns in each subsequent quarter. Sophomore quarterback Logan Jenkins completed 24 of 30 passes for 427 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Fellow sophomore Landon Carpenter threw one pass, a six-yard touchdown.

Sophomore receiver Colin Barnes led the team with eight catches and 168 yards. Junior Nathen Bocanegra caught six passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore Carter Scott caught five for 85 yards and three touchdowns. Collinsville finishes tied for fourth with Trenton, but the Pirates’ loss to the Tigers means Trenton gets the final playoff spot.

Whitesboro 52, Peaster 9

Whitesboro (6-4, 5-2 District 4-3A-1) claimed third place after dominating Peaster (7-3, 4-3). Junior quarterback Mac Harper had an efficient day, completing nine of 10 passes for 346 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore Clay Hermes completed three of four for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Junior receiver Jace Sanders caught four passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Sean Schares caught two for 111 yards and a touchdown, senior Jacob Hermes caught three for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Torran Naglestad caught two for 22 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Asher Contreras rushed for 86 yards and a score.

Lubbock Trinity 35, Sacred Heart 33

Sacred Heart (6-4, 4-3 District DIII/IV-1) dropped its regular season finale to Lubbock Trinity (7-3, 5-1). Trinity looked prime to run away with the game after leading 21-7 at halftime, but the Tigers fought back. Ryan Swirczynski threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Hesse in the fourth quarter, then Hesse threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Max Ganzon. Sacred Heart went for two on both occasions but did not convert, leaving the Tigers down by 2.

The Tigers forced a fourth down with under two minutes left. A stop would have given Sacred Heart one more opportunity to win, but the Lions converted. Trinity picked up one more first down and ran out the clock. Sacred Heart finishes top four in a district of mostly larger schools. This result does not affect the Tigers’ playoff positioning, as they will still be a one-seed and get a first-round bye.

Windthorst 60, Era 0

Era (2-8, 1-3 District 7-2A-2) closed out the regular season against reigning state champions Windthorst (9-1, 3-1). The Trojans wasted little time establishing control of the game and led 33-0 after the first quarter. Windthorst quarterbacks combined for seven touchdowns, and the Trojans rushed for two more.

Despite the tough result, the season is not over for the Hornets. Era finishes fourth in the district and will continue its season in the playoffs after missing last year. Era clinched fourth thanks to its win against Chico, the Hornets’ first district win since 2018. Windthorst clinched second place with the win.