What do you get when you reintroduce Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson on the same Sunday, for a head-to-head showdown with major playoff implications? Maybe the best game of the week! The Packers are expected to welcome back Rodgers after the reigning MVP missed Week 9 due to COVID, while Wilson is slated to go for the Seahawks after a three-game absence due to injury. And both star quarterbacks are eager, if not desperate, to get their teams on the right track. Green Bay is fresh off a close loss to the Chiefs and looking to stay in the hunt for the NFC's No. 1 seed, while Seattle is looking up at both the Cardinals and the Rams in the NFC West.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO