Decatur schools to honor local veterans Wednesday

Decatur Middle will hold its annual Veterans Day program in the school auditorium at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This year Decatur Middle will honor five veterans who currently work at the school.

“We’re going to present them with hand-sewn quilts of honor,” said Ashley Stricklin, a seventh grade geography and civics teacher at Decatur Middle. “My mother hand sewed the quilts herself.”

Stricklin said that the Decatur High marching band will be present, playing military compositions for all six branches of the armed forces.

Chorus teacher Stacy Owens will sing the national anthem.

Austin Junior High School will also hold a Veterans Day program on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium.

The Austin High band and choir students will perform and Sgt. Cmdr. Priscilla Davis will be the keynote speaker.

“She is our new JROTC instructor for this school year,” said Principal Mark Christopher. “Davis will be speaking about her time and service.”